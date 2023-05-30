USD/JPY pulls back from 6 months highs ahead of a busy data week

USD/JPY has pulled back to 140 - a level currently being defended in today's Asian session. But with a plethora of economic data from the US and Japan this week, we could close either side of it (and by quite some distance).

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 30, 2023 12:25 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • USD/JPY has pulled back form its 6-month high, with 140 currently being defended in the Asian session
  • A break below 139.45 could see it pull back towards a volume cluster around 138.50
  • Until then, we see the potential for a swing low to form, but whether it is a minor rally or break to new cycle highs is down to this week’s data
  • Plenty of data for USD/JPY this week including US employment (JOLTS, ADP, jobless claims, layoffs and NFP), ISM manufacturing and consumer confidence
  • Japan releases retail sales, industrial production and household confidence data on Wednesday

 

20230530jpydashboardCI

 

With the 3-day weekend for the US and UK in the rear-view mirror, we can look forward to replenished trading volumes for major exchanges. The low-liquidity environment has allowed the US dollar rally to pause for breath and any market against it to regroup. So a key question as economic data begins to pick up is whether the dollar needs more of a pullback from current levels, or it simply wants to trade higher for a fourth week.

 

As things stand, Fed Fund futures imply a 63% chance of a 25bp Fed hike in June, which is more than triple than it was just over a week ago. And as investors are still coming around to the Fed not pausing, we could find that they are more sensitive to strong US economic data to justify a hike. In particular, traders would be wise to keep an eye on employment data such as JOLTS job openings, Challenger layoffs, ADP employment and jobless claims data as it could easily sway opinions for Friday’s Nonfarm payroll report on Friday (and therefor Fed policy).

 

Earlier today we saw the yen strengthen slightly across the board as Japan’s Finance Minister hinted at higher corporate tax, by saying fiscal policy should be more in line with international standards. But with the initial knee-jerk reaction out of the way, we can remember that we have a hawkish Fed coupled with an ultra-dovish BOJ, which is the divergent theme currency trends rely upon.

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

20230530usdjpyCI

I think we can all agree that USD/JPY has produced a decent trend on the daily chart, thanks to a combination of a stubbornly ultra-dovish BOJ, stronger US economic data and fresh bets that the Fed may actually hike by another 25bp in June. USD/JPY printed a fresh YTD high on Monday before turning lower during low-liquidity trade, as the US dollar’s rally paused for breath. With prices now probing 140 at the time of writing, we’re left to consider its potential for a deeper retracement.

 

Whilst the fundamentals could justify a higher USD/JPY, technically a retracement could also be justified over the near-term. Bulls may therefore want to be cautious at the highs on the daily timeframe to avoid being caught near a potential cycle high.

 

The DPO (detrend price oscillator) has a level which preceded the March high. The RSI (14) has reached oversold above 70, and the RSI (2) has produced a bearish divergence within its oversold zone (above 90). Whilst indicators such as the DPO and RSI do not necessarily act as ideal timing tools, they do at least ‘indicate’ the potential for mean reversion.

 

Furthermore, the rally has also stalled around the monthly R2 pivot point, and the closer we move to the 142.25 high, the more tempted bulls could be to book a profit (or bears fade the move) which could at least see a shakeout at the highs, if not a retracement.

 

With that said, take note of the heavy trading activity around 138.51 for the month of May. The closer we get to this level, the grater the odds that bulls already long at such levels may come to support prices to potentially form a higher low.

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart

20230530usdjpyH1ci

Prices are continuing to pull back on the 1-hour chart, and volumes re increasing to suggest initiative selling of larger players. Yet 140 (a nice round number) is providing support, and holding above 139.82 which is the highest traded level during its pullback on Friday. We also have the weekly pivot point at 139.16 and the 139.48 low, therefor the odds of a swing low occurring appear to be relatively high. What we’re less sure of is whether it can break to new high in line with the trend, or only make a partial effort.

 

Either way, incoming data remain key. From the US we have consumer confidence later today, JOLTS job openings, ADP employment and jobless claims data on Wednesday (which act as a nice prelude to Friday’s Nonfarm payrolls report). Whereas Japan releases industrial production, retail sales and household confidence data on Wednesday and Capex on Thursday (local time).

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Japan USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.