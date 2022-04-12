USD/JPY heading towards 20-year highs. Can the BOJ “jawbone” it lower?

Whenever the exchange rate has reached these levels in the past, the BOJ and other Finance officials made threats to intervene in the market.

April 13, 2022 4:23 AM
Japanese Flag

The Japanese Yen has been extremely weak as of late.  As many countries around the world have begun to raise their key interest rates, Japan’s short-term interest rate sits at -0.1%.  In addition, the BOJ has said that it would target between 0%-0.25% for its 10-year JGBs.  Over the past few weeks, the Bank of Japan has entered the market to buy bonds.  In doing so, the BOJ can cap yields on the benchmark interest rate at 0.25%.  However, one of the side effects of buying JGBs is that it weakens the Yen.

In addition, Japan’s inflation levels remain low, which also keeps pressure on the Yen.  Japan’s February CPI reading was 0.9% YoY.  Compare that the CPI of the US for the same month at 7.9% YoY and the recently released March print of 8.6% YoY!  Higher inflation readings cause the home currency to rise.  This is another reason the Yen has been so weak relative to other currencies, such as the US Dollar.

Low growth also dampens the prospects for a stronger Yen.  On Monday, the BOJ lowered its assessment in 8 of 9 economic regions in its Quarterly Report, citing very high uncertainty due the effects of the Russia/Ukraine war .  The BOJ is particularly concerned about the rising cost of raw materials and on-going supply chain issues remaining from the coronavirus.  New growth forecasts are due from the BOJ at the end of April.

As a result of the weaker Yen, many of the Yen pairs have been strong.  USD/JPY is closing in on 20-year highs at 125.85.  If the pair breaks that level, USD/JPY will be at its highest level since May 2002.  However, the rate has been at or near the 125.00 level several times since 2002.

20220412 usdjpy monthly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/JPY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Whenever the exchange rate has reached these levels in the past, the BOJ and other Finance officials begin “jawboning” the pair lower or making threats to intervene in the market to try and keep the yen pairs from moving higher.  On Monday, a BOJ official warned that excessive Yen volatility could hurt businesses.  Today, Japan’s Finance Minister said that “We will respond to FX as needed while maintaining close communication with the US and other countries”. 

Will the jawboning work to push USD/JPY lower?  It may take more than that, but USD/JPY is brushing up again the 125.85 level and thus far, the resistance in holding.  In addition, on the daily timeframe, price has formed an ascending wedge.  If price breaks below the bottom trendline of the wedge (currently near 124.20), it would target the bottom of the wedge near 121.78. Notice that the RSI is also diverging with price, indicating that price may be ready for a pullback.  Below there is the 50 Day Moving Average near 118.20. If price does move higher, the next resistance level isn’t until the psychological round number resistance at 130.00, then horizontal resistance from 2002 at 131.84.

20220412 usdjpy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

USD/JPY is also highly positively correlated with the US 10-year yield.  The current correlation coefficient is +0.93. A reading of +1.00 is a perfect positive correlation, meaning both yields and USD/JPY move in the same direction 100% of the time.  Therefore, if US yields pull back, there is a good chance USD/JPY will move lower as well (and vise versa). 

There are many reasons that the yen is weak, and therefore, USD/JPY is higher.  However, if Japanese officials continue to jawbone the Yen (or actually intervene!), the pair could move lower.  In addition, due to the high correlation, if US yields move lower, it could pull USD/JPY down with it.  However, watch the 125.85 level.  If price moves above, the pair could head to 130.00.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: USD JPY BoJ Trade Ideas Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD JPY articles

USD_GBP_EUR
U.S. Dollar Price Action After CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
February 12, 2025 04:30 PM
    Japanese Flag
    Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 11, 2025 07:30 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      USD into a Big Week with Powell and CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 10, 2025 07:45 PM
        USA flag
        U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 7, 2025 07:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.