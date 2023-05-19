USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 19, 2023 10:41 AM
363 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

 

  • Annual core CPI rose at its fastest pace in 42 years
  • Higher prices in April (start of Japan’s financial year) is a slight concern, given retailers usually soften prices
  • The yen is stronger as bets are placed of the BOJ tightening policy
  • However, the BOJ still see inflation as transitory and fast-falling producer prices may back this view up

 

20230519japaCPIppi

 

Consumer prices in Japan continued to rise in April according to the latest report, which saw core CPI y/y (a key measure of prices) rise to a 42-year high. Food prices jumped 9% from the same period last year, up from 8.2% in March and services inflation rose 1.7% which suggests labour costs are seeping through to the broader economy.

 

Retail firms tend to soften prices in the new financial year, so to see it rise in April should be a concern for the BOJ who still see current prices rises as transitory (a word the Fed was forced to abandon as inflation was showing no signs of abating).

 

However, the chart above shows that producer prices continue to decline at a rapid pace and that likely explains why the BOJ remain confident that the current pace of rising inflation will not be sustained. The fact that key trade partners such as China and measures of inflation across the world are also slowing is another reason to suspect that the BOJ may be right, eventually. Furthermore, trade data for April continued to decline which is itself could be seen as a form of deflation as demand for products domestically and internationally dwindles.

 

 

The yen pairs strengthen across the board, but volatility remains low

20230519moversCI

 

Regardless, the yen strengthened across the board as traders placed bets that the BOJ could be forced to tighten sooner than later. And perhaps it will, but I doubt it will be enough to turn the tide on recent risk-on gains and hawkish Fed commentary. So, if anything, today’s inflation figure could be seen as the catalyst to help trigger a needed retracement ahead of the weekend, which could leave the potential for trend traders to extend this week’s move in later sessions or perhaps next week if the US debt ceiling is presumably raised.

 

Besides, we can see on the volatility table above that daily ranges remain well within their ATR’s (average true ranges), so at this stage the moves are assumes to be corrective.

 

 

USD/JPY daily chart:

20230519usdjpyCI

USD/JPY rallied for a sixth consecutive session to 9-month high, making light of the previous YTD high in March. Prices are now retracing from yesterday’s highs but holding around the monthly R1 pivot, although the march high at 137.91 and May high at 137.78 nearby to provide potential support. A risk to the downside could be if debt-ceiling talks get a setback and weigh on appetite for risk.



USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20230519usdjpyH1ci

 

Yesterday’s retracement was shortly lived, before reverting higher after finding support at the 20-bar EMA. Prices are making attempt to break higher from the daily pivot point, and head for the 139 handle, just beneath the daily R1 pivot. Take note that the upper ADR (average daily range) band is just below 140.

 

However, we may find that prices could recycle lower, in which case bulls could seek evidence of a base around the May high (137.91) or May high before momentum potentially reverts higher.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Japan USD/JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
Yesterday 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
Yesterday 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
Yesterday 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
Yesterday 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
Yesterday 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:03 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:46 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:04 AM
        Market chart
        AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 10, 2023 11:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.