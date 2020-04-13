USDCAD Traders Playing Stop Hunt

In quiet markets, traders may want to position themselves on the same side as “big money”.

April 14, 2020 2:03 AM

USD/CAD Traders Playing “Stop Hunt”

The day after Easter has historically been a slow day in world market trading as many countries are still off for the Holiday.  However, the US markets are open.  On a normal trading day, markets are typically quiet near the 3:00pm ET New York fix.  However, on a day such as today, when many participants are already out, it could lead to some volatile moves.  Big money is sometimes able to take advantage of these quiet markets and move certain markets to where they believe there are resting stop orders.  If these orders are triggered, it can cause a cascading effect and cause the market to move even further in that direction.

That appears to be what may have happened late in the day during New York hours today in USD/CAD.  On a daily timeframe, USD/CAD has been in a consolidating triangle since early March.  On Friday, price traded to the bottom of the rising trendline of triangle and closed just off the lows near 1.3951.  Today, price broke lower out of the triangle and is trading at its lower level since March 16th!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

We can see this a bit better when zooming in on a 60-minute timeframe.  Price movement in USD/CAD has formed a descending triangle, in which price consistently trades down to a horizontal support level (in this case near 1.3920) and bounces, putting in lower highs each time. As price approaches the apex of the triangle, it is expected to break lower.  However, imagine traders who are on the other side of the trade and bought the support level each time.  Where could those traders have placed their stops?  The most likely place is below the horizontal support line.  In quiet markets when there are less participants, if the support level breaks, price is likely to take out those stops. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Today, traders pushed price below the support level and took out the stops!  USD/CAD traded from 1.3937 down to 1.3867 in roughly 30 minutes, on little volume.  Watch for a bounce overnight back up to the previous support level (now resistance) at 1.3920.  In quiet markets, traders may want to look for set ups such as this and try to position themselves on the same side as “big money”. 


Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.