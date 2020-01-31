US Tech Stock Earnings Update so far

US tech stocks earnings have been impressive; so impressive that they have managed to just about steal the show from coronavirus fears.
Apple Q1
Whilst the potential impact from coronavirus across the supply chain must be factored in, investors are also looking ahead to the roll out of 5G and the first 5G iPhone in September could see iPhone sales jump as customers have a strong reason to upgrade.
Facebook Q4
Tesla Q4
Microsoft Q2
Amazon Q4
This week Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla and Amazon reported, in some cases record breaking figures, hitting fresh record highs this week. Here we take a look into the key takeaways from each stock.
Apple Q1
- Revenue $91.8 billion vs $88.1 billion exp.
- EPS $4.99 vs $4.54 exp.
Whilst the potential impact from coronavirus across the supply chain must be factored in, investors are also looking ahead to the roll out of 5G and the first 5G iPhone in September could see iPhone sales jump as customers have a strong reason to upgrade.
Facebook Q4
- Revenue $21.08 billion vs $21.08 exp.
- EPS $2.56 vs $2.53 exp.
Tesla Q4
- Revenue $7.4 billion vs $6.95 billion exp.
- EPS $2.14 vs $1.62 exp.
Microsoft Q2
- Revenue $36.9 billion vs $34.7 billion exp.
- EPS $1.51 vs $1.32 exp.
Amazon Q4
- Revenue $87.44 billion vs $86.02 billion exp.
- EPS $6.47 vs $4.03 exp.
Latest market news
Today 02:43 PM
Today 01:46 PM
Today 01:15 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Apple articles
Yesterday 02:23 PM
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
July 19, 2023 02:55 PM
July 11, 2023 03:22 AM