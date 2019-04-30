



Headlines

US indices closed mixed on the day, with disappointing earnings from Alphabet (GOOG) dragging down the Nasdaq.

with disappointing earnings from Alphabet (GOOG) dragging down the Nasdaq. Among the major sectors , utilities (XLU) went from worst to first today, while communication services (XLC) shed nearly 2.5% on Alphabet’s weakness.

on Alphabet’s weakness. Apple (AAPL) is set to report earnings shortly after we go to press – see our full preview of the company’s report here.

Asian stock indices are pointing to a mixed open

*No major corporate events scheduled for today’s Asian session *

