US Equity Handover 30 April 2019

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 1, 2019 1:56 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research


Headlines

  • US indices closed mixed on the day, with disappointing earnings from Alphabet (GOOG) dragging down the Nasdaq.
  • Among the major sectors, utilities (XLU) went from worst to first today, while communication services (XLC) shed nearly 2.5% on Alphabet’s weakness.
  • Apple (AAPL) is set to report earnings shortly after we go to press – see our full preview of the company’s report here.
  • Asian stock indices are pointing to a mixed open

*No major corporate events scheduled for today’s Asian session *

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Apple

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bull Pennant Breakout to Fresh ATH
Today 05:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pandemonium on Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 07:52 PM
USD/CAD and USD/MXN Forecast: Trump Tariffs to Start this Weekend?
Yesterday 07:25 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
Yesterday 04:40 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after in line inflation & Apple earnings
Yesterday 02:18 PM
GBPUSD Holds Rebound, Dow Eyes Record High
Yesterday 09:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.