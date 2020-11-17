US Crude Oil CFD: The Resumption of Previous Uptrend

OPEC+ has not decided to delay the plan for January output increase after the OPEC meeting. The Panel of OPEC+ ministers said: "All participating countries need to be vigilant, proactive and be prepared to act, when necessary, to the requirements of the market."The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.17M barrels in the week ending November 13. Later today, the International Energy Agency (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for week ending November 6.From a technical point of view, US Crude Oil CFD broke above the declining channel, suggesting a bullish signal. Currently, the CFD prices are trading above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index is also supported by a rising trend line and has broken above the declining trend line.Bullish readers could set the support level at 3715, while resistance level would be located at 4370 and 4930.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView