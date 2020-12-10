GBP/USD tests 100 sma at 1.3350

GBP/USD trades -0.3% at $1.3350 having fallen through the 20 sma on the 4 hour chart, the pair is now testing the 100 sma on the 4 hour chart. A break-through here could see the pair approach the key band of 1.3295-1.33. This band has offered support to the pair since late November as GBP/USD consolidates after its November run up. A meaningful move below this key level would negate the current bullish trend and could see a sharper correction to test December lows at 1.3225 and the critical 200 sma at 1.32.

On the flip side, should 100 sma at 1.3350 hold then look for a move towards 1.3450 prior to 1.35.

Dax to hold uptrend?

Whilst the ECB are widely expected to ease policy, this is priced in. Any disappointment could see the Dax test support levels.