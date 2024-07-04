DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections

The German DAX index is showing a bullish signal, setting the stage for potential gains on Friday and possibly in early next week ahead once the French elections are out of the way.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 1:00 AM
germany_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

DAX Technical Analysis: The German DAX index is showing a bullish signal, setting the stage for potential gains on Friday and possibly in early next week once the French elections are out of the way. European markets have been supported so far today, with the US out celebrating Independence Day. Dip-buying continues to dominate, and the recent consolidation suggests a fresh rally is imminent.

Video: DAX technical analysis and insights on FTSE, CAC and metals

 

Key Market Drivers

  • French Elections: Concerns have eased, and investors are more confident. Prominent political figures are urging voters to prevent Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally from gaining power, which is positively impacting the euro and stock markets.
  • US Federal Reserve: Expectations are growing that the Fed will cut rates in September, especially after disappointing US macroeconomic data released throughout this week.
  • UK General Elections: Labour is expected to win decisively tonight, but a hung parliament could undermine investor confidence. Here’s my FTSE 100 analysis from earlier.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

DAX Technical Analysis

DAX technical analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Breakout from Descending Triangle

  • Breakout: The DAX broke out of a descending triangle pattern, surpassing key levels such as Tuesday’s high of 18333 and resistance around 18350 area.
  • Key Support Zone: The now broken 18333-18350 range is critical, where several technical indicators converge, including the 21-day exponential moving average.

Upside Targets

  • Target 1: 18653 – The most recent high before the latest drop.
  • Target 2: 18900 – Liquidity resting above the all-time high.

Trading Strategy

  • Dip-Buying: Despite macro concerns, buying on dips has been effective in 2024 for both the DAX and major US indices like the Nasdaq 100. That said, past performance in is not always a reliable indicator of future, so never forget your risk management.
  • Long-Term Outlook: The DAX is holding comfortably above its 200-day average and around its short-term 21-day exponential. The minimal pullback from the May all-time high and subsequent consolidation indicates readiness for another upward move.

Alternative Scenario

  • Support Failure: If support around 18333-18350 fails, the DAX may dip to the 18000-18050 area. However, given the bullish breakout this week, this is not the primary expectation.

 

Conclusion

 

The DAX index is poised for a potential rally, supported by easing concerns over the French elections and expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Key technical levels and trading strategies suggest that buying on dips remains a favourable approach.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: GER40 Dax Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold hovers around a monthly high ahead of tomorrow's NFP
Today 02:30 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: US economic exceptionalism narrative faces major test
Today 03:43 AM
USD, Nonfarm outlook: A weak payrolls report may not be a slam dunk
Today 03:23 AM
USD index slumps as weak ISM gifts AUD/USD its breakout ahead of NFP
Yesterday 10:10 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GER40 articles

DAX forecast dims amid fallout from EU elections
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
June 11, 2024 01:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2024 03:00 PM
      stocks_03
      DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 16, 2024 04:54 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.