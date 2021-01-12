Two trades to watch EURUSD pushes above 12150 WTI after Goldman Sachs bullish call on oil

EUR/USD picks up from session lows and re-takes 1.2150 on cautious market optimism
WTI extends gains after Goldman Sachs sees solid rebound in oil prices by mid 2021. API data in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 12, 2021 2:01 PM
Bank notes of different currencies
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD rebounds above 1.2150 

• Cautious optimism along with the USD taking a breather as treasury yields stabilize at 1.15% is helping EUR/USD pick up from session lows and retake 1.2150. 
• Surging covid cases, vaccine rollout and US politics remain in focus.
• There is no high impacting economic data leaving sentiment & covid developments in the driving seat

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD fell for a third straight session on Monday – the pair’s longest losing streak since the end of October. The 4 hour chart favours the bears as the price trades below the 20 & 

50 sma and the 30 sma has also crossed below the 50 sma in a bearish signal suggesting the pair could be on track to test 1.2057 December’s low.

The RSI is in bearish territory however it has rebounded off 30 and is pointing higher. 

EUR/USD has picked up off session lows of 1.2138 and is attempting to claw back lost ground although appears to lack conviction. 

A move above today’s high at 1.2175 is needed to target 1.22 yesterday’s high and the 20 sma. A move beyond the 50 sma at 1.2250 could negate the current bearish trend.

Failure to capitalize on this move higher could see EUR/USD take out support at 1.2138 today’s low prior to 1.21 low 11th December and 1.2050 December low.

Learn more about trading forex




Where next for crude oil prices?

• WTI continues its impressive bullish run advancing for 6 of the past 7 sessions and pushing over $52.
• Helping the case for oil, Goldman Sachs made a bullish call that Brent (currently at $55.50 bp) will rise to $65 by mid-2021 amid a sharp rebound in demand. It expects to see the Saudi output cut and global vaccine rollout to result in a fast tightening of the market.
• Meanwhile rising covid cases and tighter lockdowns conditions are strong headwinds for oil. 
• API crude oil inventory data due later is expected to show a drawdown in inventory for the 5th straight week.

Oil technical analysis

Oil trades +0.7% at the time of writing. It trades above its 20 and 50 sma on the 4 hour chart showing an establish bullish trend.

The RSI has pushed to 70 into overbought territory so a pull back could be on the cards within the bullish uptrend

Oil also appears to be considering a move above its week old ascending resistance line and its 11 month high at $52.70. Should the bulls refresh this multi month top $54.70 could come into play.

Failure to extend gains beyond $52.70 could see WTI revisit yesterday’s low and the 20 sma of $51.50 prior to  $50.40 swing low 7th Jan and key psychological support at $50 which is also the 50 sma.

Learn more about trading oil.



Related tags: EUR Oil

Latest market news

View more
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
Yesterday 08:00 PM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.