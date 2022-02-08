The stars appear to be aligning for GBP/JPY bulls

In today’s video we take a look at the GBP/JPY chart to highlight why we have a bullish bias across multiple timeframes, from the monthly down to the four-hour.

Matt Simpson
Market Analyst
February 8, 2022 1:08 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
The Japanese yen was broadly weaker overnight after a slew of weaker than expected data. Any hopes that household spending would expand for the first month in five were dashed when it contracted by -0.2% and missed the 0.3% forecast. Although on a brighter note, it is the slowest rate of contraction over this period. Japan’s current account surplus also vanished and missed expectations, as imports outpaced exports. At the time of writing NZD/JPY and GBP/JPY are the strongest yen pairs, with the latter showing the potential to breakout from a key technical level.

 

