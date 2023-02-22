﻿

Tesla’s price has doubled in six weeks, where to from here?

It may have taken a few weeks, but markets are finally pricing in what we argued all along; a higher terminal rate and no cuts this year.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 23, 2023 10:57 AM
Electric vehicle charging
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Back in October, we made an outlandish call for Tesla to more than halve and fall from $220 down to $100. Four months later, we are both delighted and somewhat saddened to see it came to fruition almost perfectly (although technically it only fell to $101.81, leaving out bear call out of pocket by $1.81 per share). It was nothing personal against the company or Elon, but we simply looked at the data and hypothesised an idea based it. So where is Tesla to go from here?

Incidentally, the stock is almost right back where it was in October and trades at $202.35, having more than doubled and rallied 113.8% in just six weeks.

 

  

Tesla (TSLA) weekly chart:

We can see on the weekly chart that the rally from $100 has been string and in a relatively straight line, and volumes rose to a two-year high to show fresh buyers entered the market and bears closed out. However, we’re approaching the broken neckline which could potentially prompt a pullback (or a consolidation), but the strong volume and price action suggests it could eventually break above it.

 

And whilst a bearish hammer formed two weeks ago, it was followed by a bullish engulfing week with higher volume to show demand at these highs. Therefore, a break below 187.61 assumes a pullback, but bulls may be interested in loading above this key level for a move to the neckline around $225.

20230223teslaWKci

 

Tesla (TSLA) daily chart:

The daily chart shows a small pullback withinside the range of a bullish engulfing candle at the highs. A small bullish hammer formed yesterday for a potential higher low above last week’s low, and the daily engulfing candle. After-hours trade also see it trade slightly higher. Also note that the 20 and 100-day EMA’s sit perfectly on last week’s low, making $187.61 an important support level for bulls to defend. RSI (14) remain positive above 50, so we’re looking for another burst higher on the daily chart.

 

20230223teslaD1ci
  • The bias on the daily chart is bullish above $187.60
  • We anticipated a move towards the $220 - $225 area (along the neckline, depending on how quickly it gets there), where we may then see a pullback from the broken neckline
  • Keep in mind the November high around $237.4 which could also cap gains over the near-term
  • A break below $187.60 assumes a deeper correction, where we’d then look for evidence of a swing low around a Fibonacci number or the ‘gap support’ zone’ (at which point reconsider longs, in line with weekly volume and momentum)

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Tesla Motors Stocks AU Equities Monthly Trade SG Equities Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
Today 11:25 AM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:57 AM
GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open
Today 05:24 AM
AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
Today 05:08 AM
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:25 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 08:57 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 05:24 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
        By:
        David Scutt
        Today 12:29 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.