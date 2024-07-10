GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch

GBP/USD looks to Fed Powell & BoE speakers. Oil falls after China data & ahead of OPEC's monthly oil report.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 6:26 PM
united_kingdom_03
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD looks to Fed Powell & BoE speakers

  • BoE chief economist Huw Pill speaks
  • Fed Powell testifies for a second day
  • GBP/USD trades below 1.28

The pound is inching higher after two days of losses as the market looks to Bank of England commentary and another testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

With UK elections now in the rearview mirror, attention is back squarely on the monetary policy outlook.

Bank of England policymakers are exiting the election blackout, as the market is pricing in around a 60% probability of a rate cut next month.

At the start of the week, known hawk Jonathan Haskell warned against cutting interest rates too soon. However, his views are not considered to be representative of consensus within the MPC.

Today, attention will be on chief economist Huw Pill, who is due to speak and whose stance is considered more representative of the committee.

Given that inflation has eased back to 2%, Huw Pill could adopt a more dovish stance, particularly given that he had previously stated that a summer cut was not unreasonable. Signs that the BoE is preparing the market for an August rate cut could pull the GBP lower.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is inching lower after yesterday's modest gains following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

The market’s reaction to Powell’s comments was muted. Powell reiterated that policymakers would need to see more evidence that inflation is cooling to 2% before cutting rates. While he acknowledged that the labour market had cooled considerably and that progress had been made in cooling inflation, he also warned about cutting interest rates too soon or too late.

Today, Powell appears before the house for a second day of testimony. He is expected to reiterate yesterday's comments.

Other fed speakers, including Bowman and Goolsbee, will also speak later.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

GBP/USD forecast – technical analysis

GBP/USD is attempting to break out above the falling trendline dating back to July last year but is struggling to extend gains meaningfully beyond 1.28.

Buyers will look to rise above 1.28 to bring 1.2893, the 2024 high, into play.

Failure to rise above 1.28 could see GBP/USD fall back below the falling trendline support at 1.2775 towards 1.27

gbp/usd forecast chart

Oil falls after China data & ahead of OPEC's monthly report

  • Chinese CPI & PPI were weak
  • The OPEC monthly report is due
  • Oil uptrend still intact

Oil prices are falling for a fourth straight day as investors consider inflation data from China and as supply concerns ease.

China's CPI rose 0.2% in June, marking a fifth straight month of increase, but it missed the expectation of 0.4%. Meanwhile, PPI fell for the 20th straight month. The data raises concerns over weak domestic demand and a slow recovery in China, the world's second-largest importer of oil.

Meanwhile, supply concerns in the Middle East are easing amid rising optimism that a ceasefire deal could be agreed upon over Gaza. Negotiations are set to resume later today.

Separately, hurricane Beryl caused more damage to the Texas energy industry than expected, relieving supply concerns. Oil and gas companies in the region restarted operations on Tuesday, and some ports reopened, ramping up output.

Looking ahead, the OPEC monthly oil outlook report will be released later today. Changes to the demand and supply outlook could impact oil prices yesterday. The EIA raised oil price forecasts but lowered the production outlook.

As well as the OPEC monthly report the EIA inventory data will be released. The API data showed that US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell last week amid rising summer fuel demand.

Oil forecast- technical analysis

Oil has rebounded lower from 84.50, falling over 4% in just 4 days. However, the move lower hasn’t yet created a lower low suggesting that the uptrend remains intact.

Sellers will need to break below support at 80.50, the late June low, and the May high to negate the near-term uptrend and expose the 200 SMA at 79.50. Below here, 77.75 comes into focus.

On the upside, buyers will look to retake 84.50 to extend gains towards 87.50 the 2024 high.

oil FORECAST CHART

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch GBP USD Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Gold and silver primed for upside when the dovish Fed pivot arrives
Today 06:19 AM
NZD/USD: Dovish RBNZ hammers Kiwi, Fed pivot could spark reversal
Today 02:55 AM
Crude oil forecast still bullish despite drop
Yesterday 05:30 PM
US CPI Preview: Another Low-3% Reading Likely, Traders Looking to Buy S&P 500 Dips?
Yesterday 04:52 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of Powell's testimony
Yesterday 01:18 PM
EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish as traders await Powell, CPI
Yesterday 12:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

France flag
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:53 AM
    Close-up of Union Jack flag
    GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 5, 2024 08:05 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 4, 2024 08:43 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 3, 2024 08:27 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.