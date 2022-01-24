STOXX 600 probes post-pandemic trendline

With Wall Street accelerating its decline on Friday, Asian markets are all in the red ahead of the European open. And that means we might see continued selling as we head into the next session. In today’s video we look at the monthly, weekly and daily timeframe of the STOXX 600 and outline our initial downside target, should a key trendline break.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today: