STOXX 600 probes post-pandemic trendline

With Wall Street accelerating its decline on Friday, Asian markets are all in the red ahead of the European open. And that means we might see continued selling as we head into the next session. In today’s video we look at the monthly, weekly and daily timeframe of the STOXX 600 and outline our initial downside target, should a key trendline break.EuroStoxx Index
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Trade Ideas articles
Yesterday 12:29 PM