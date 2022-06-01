Stocks in sharp reversal

Just when things started to calm down again…

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 2, 2022 1:15 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
After a stronger start to the day, there was a sudden drop in risk appetite. US equities and bonds dropped in a quick move, which resulted in further strengthening of the US dollar. The quick reversal is a reminder that we are still in a bear market and investors continue to face significant risks with inflation still showing no signs of easing in a meaningful way, and central banks are continuing to tightening their belts. 
 
There wasn’t a single trigger behind the move, but we have been seeing lots of stagflation signs from data released throughout this week, not least those manufacturing surveys. The US Federal Reserve officially started quantitative tightening today and the Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 basis points to 1.50% as expected. The European Central Bank is set to exit negative rates in next few months. Inflation is continuing to drive the markets and the latest gains for oil prices won’t help price pressures whatsoever.  
 
Unlike before, equity investors will not have the support of the Fed to prop up the stock markets. That’s why this general downward trajectory in stock prices has lasted longer than most of the previous episodes. I expect this trend to continue now that the Fed has started to shrink its balance sheet by $95 billion or so every month for the foreseeable future. This means that any piece of good news will likely be treated as bad news for stocks, since the Fed’s moves will be data-driven.  
 
But it is not all doom and gloom yet – the S&P is still holding its own above this key support area around 4100…just: 
 
220601 spx ci
 
However, if the above support breaks down then watch out below. A potential drop to 4000 could be on the cards next, which was the base of the previous breakout area.   

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer

Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Stocks Indices UltraShort SP500 ProShares

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.