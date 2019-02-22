Stocks Higher As Trade Talks Gain Momentum

European markets bounded higher and Wall Street jumped out of the blocks on the front foot as investors cheered news that President Donald Trump is to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later this afternoon.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 22, 2019 9:01 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets bounded higher and Wall Street jumped out of the blocks on the front foot as investors cheered news that President Donald Trump is to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later this afternoon.

After the two powers have been locked in a trade war for months, we are finally seeing signs that real progress is being made in negotiations. Trump has indicated that the March 1st trade truce deadline isn’t set in stone and now he is meeting with the second in command; the two sides have come a long way since prior to the G20.

US – Sino trade tensions have dictated market sentiment for months. Fears of trade tariffs impacting on global growth resulted in traders pulling risk off the table. Hopes of a trade deal have seen traders putting that risk back on the table with the US S&P rallying 18% from its December 24th low.   If the two powers can manage to push this deal over the line then we could expect to see a sustained move higher in equities across the globe.

The meeting between Trump and Liu He is at 14:30 EST. so European markets will be closed by then. Any positive headlines could dictate a strong finish for US markets into the weekend and a positive start for Asia and Europe next week.

Euro steady below $1.1350 on mixed data
Friday was another big day for data in the eurozone. The euro has slipped below $1.1350 after a mixed bag of releases. The German IFO business climate slightly missed expectations with 98.5, eurozone inflation contracted by -1% month on month in January, slightly less than forecast. Investors will now wait patiently for Draghi’s speech at 15:30. We already know that ECB policy makers are taking a more dovish stance amid growing concerns over the health of the global economy. More dovish comments from the ECB President could see the euro target $1.13.

Brexit uncertainty to pull pound sub $1.30?
The pound extended losses for a third consecutive session on Friday as Brexit fears rattled investors. A renegotiation of the Brexit deal never really took off and officials on both sides are downplaying the chances of a breakthrough. Should Theresa Mat return to Parliament empty handed next week, there is a good chance that she will be forced to extend Article 50 and hand over the reins of the Brexit process to Parliament. Given the heightened levels of uncertainty the outlook for the pound remains negative. Sterling could quickly find itself below $1.30 once again.

Related tags: Euro UK 100 Forex EUR Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.