Sterling rally lacks a backstop

Sterling struggles to regain its poise

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 30, 2019 8:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling struggles to regain its poise as easy gains look to be over for now.

Looking through 29th March

For a spell, the market recaptured a decent chunk of ground ceded late on Tuesday, after Parliament voted on amendments to Theresa May's Brexit deal. Optimism has been bolstered by the passing of an amendment that rejects leaving without a deal. But the amendment is non-binding. Nor does it specify an alternative to ‘crashing out’ on 29th March. At the same time, by endorsing another amendment that seeks ‘alternative arrangements’ to the Northern Ireland backstop, MPs have sent the Prime Minster on a wild goose chase. The EU continues to take almost every possible opportunity to state that the Withdrawal Agreement is “not up for renegotiation”, to quote the European Council’s President Donald Tusk. He also drily noted that "The backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement”.

Just do it

As such, sterling’s mild bid against the dollar since late last night looks based on the view that rejection of no deal will galvanise the Prime Minister and perhaps Brussels to keep engaging. The tacit sub-text is that both successful amendments imply a longer negotiating period than expires on 29th March. Further amendment debates pencilled for 13th-14th February and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn finally agreeing to meet Theresa May also bolster hopes.

Jolt risk

But after sterling's sprint of more than 4% over just 9 sessions on the perception that hard-Brexit risk was almost neutralized, there's now a decent chance the overarching narrative shifts to a less sure-footed one. The short squeeze since last year and falling option demand betray a level of complacency that participants could lose in a jolt as end-March nears. In the very near term, $1.3055 is spotlighted as an inflection point after selling lost traction there last night. Should that level give way in the short term, an acceleration of GBP/USD’s fall from last Friday’s almost 3-month highs is indicated.

Related tags: Corbyn May Forex Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Corbyn articles

Conservatives Crush Labour In A Landslide Victory
By:
Global author
December 13, 2019 01:42 AM
    Hurry Up and Wait
    By:
    December 12, 2019 02:35 PM
      Sterling recovers; election tougher and tougher to call
      By:
      Global author
      December 11, 2019 12:09 PM
        GBP/AUD could Reach 2.00
        By:
        December 9, 2019 11:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.