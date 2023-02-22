RBNZ deliver a 50bp hike, AU wages softer than forecast

Today’s 50bp hike suggests there are more hikes to come, but we note that they removed the 100bp increment from their debate and slowed their pace of tightening.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 22, 2023 1:14 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

  • The RBNZ hiked rates by 50bp to 4.75%
  • The OCR is now its highest level since December 2008
  • The pace of tightening has slowed back to 50bp, after a single 75bp hike
  • 75bp hikes seem unlikely again over the foreseeable futures, if at all

 

20230222rbnzocr2

The tone of the meeting reads like a hawkish 50bp hike with risks attached, as opposed to November’s outright hawkish 75bp hike. But that is not to say the February meeting can be seen as a dovish 50bp hike either.

The RBNZ are willing to look through the short-term noise of cyclone Gabrielle without completely ignoring the risks of its impact on the economy. But they have downgraded the hike-increment discussion to between 50 or 75bp, when previously it was between 50, 75 or 100. And given their November meeting gave the impression a 75bp hike today was likely, the RBNZ have stepped off the hawkish gas somewhat.

Ultimately, they continue to acknowledge the need for a short period of negative growth this year to bring inflation towards target. And perhaps they will get it with the unwelcomed weather events. But upside pressures to inflation prevail, so unless the wheels fall of the economy soon, another 50bp hike seems likely at this stage. But its timing could be dictated by the immediate impact of cyclone Gabrielle.

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

20230222audnzdCI

The combination of soft wage inflation for AU and the less-hawkish meeting has sent AUD/NZD lower. Abd that requires a revision of our earlier analysis, as it raises the potential for a pullback. Two upper spikes / bearish hammers may have marked to the top of a rising wedge, which suggests a move to 1.0740. I’m not yet convinced it could move that far – at least immediately, but a bearish divergence has formed alongside the alleged rising wedge. Therefore a break below 1.0965 could see it head for the 200-day EMA, around 1.0900.

 

AU wage data softer than expected (but not quite soft enough)

20230222auwages

At 3.3% y/y, wages remain less than half of headline CPI – which is hardly the ‘wage spiral’ the RBA fear. And that should keep the hawks at bay. Both the quarterly and annual read were below market expectations and, whilst it is clearly too soon to get excited over ‘peak wages’, momentum is slowing so perhaps we are near.

Ultimately, I suspect the RBA remain on track for a 25bp hike in March and May, but the data is not weak enough to call for a pause.

 

Summary of the statement:

 

  • RBNZ hiked 50bp to 4.75%
  • Early sighs of price pressures easing
  • CPI and expectations remain elevated, employment remains too tight
  • Too early to accurately access monetary policy implications on recent weather events
  • The timing, size, and the nature of funding the Government’s fiscal response are also yet to be determined
  • Over the coming weeks, prices for some goods will likely spike and activity will weaken further than previously expected
  • 2023 global outlook is subdued, which will weigh on NZ export markets
  • Continued growth in services exports will provide some export revenue offset
  • While there are early signs of demand easing it continues to outpace supply, as reflected in strong domestic inflation

 

 

Summary of the meeting:

 

  • Overall, the economy has developed broadly in line with expectations at the time of the November Statement.
  • Monetary policy is set with a medium-term focus
  • The Committee agreed that the medium-term impacts of the severe weather events do not materially alter the outlook for monetary policy
  • The Government’s fiscal policy response would be more effective at addressing these, rather than any monetary policy activity
  • CPI inflation, at 7.2 percent in the year to the December 2022 quarter, remains well above the 1 to 3 percent target range set out in the Remit
  • Measures of persistent or ‘core’ inflation have remained very high
  • A reduction in aggregate demand (negative growth) was necessary to return inflation to target over the forecast period
  • Members viewed the risks to inflation pressure from fiscal policy as skewed to the upside
  • Members noted the rapid pace and extent of tightening to date implies monetary policy is now contractionary.
  • Increases of 50 and 75 basis points were considered.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas New Zealand AUD NZD RBNZ Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
Today 04:20 AM
EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:11 AM
US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
Today 12:39 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Yesterday 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Yesterday 06:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 08:00 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
      Research
      S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
        Research
        S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 8, 2024 04:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.