Possible Brexit breakthrough what to watch

Sterling traders spy chance of a breakthrough

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 28, 2019 2:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling traders spy chance of a breakthrough

Sterling has tonight hit a five-day high against the dollar and was trading at $1.3250 a short while ago. The pound reached a 10-day high against the euro. Still, sterling remains as difficult to trade as it has been throughout the most intense phase of the Brexit process due to marked volatility within a paradoxically limited range. Yet, options hint at growing confidence in the outlook for—at worst—a type of Brexit, that’s not incendiary for Britain’s economy.  Premiums in overnight options are little changed over the last few days. One-week and one-month implied volatility is actually falling. The market is clearly anticipating the best chance yet that the parliamentary deadlock could break but if this optimism turns out to be misplaced, March lows, like $1.30 in GBP/USD are likely to beckon.

This comes after Theresa May pledged the ultimate political sacrifice in a last ditch bid to get her Brexit deal through. She says she’ll step down if parliament – though most particularly Conservative MPs – vote for her deal.

Meanwhile, MPs are sounding out options for next steps, in case the Prime Minister fails for a third time. With plenty of scope remaining for confusion, we help minimise that with some key points.

  1. The speaker has whittled down a list of 16 options initially submitted for potential votes by half. The graphic below shows the remaining 8 that MPs have voted on. Results are set to be announced around a couple of hours later.
  2. It’s worth noting that although selected, votes on some motions could still be skipped, should MPs choose to do so. Usually, the motivation for such a move would be if consensus for one course of action has already been clearly shown as the dominant one
  3. The government has indicated that it could bring the deal that parliament has rejected twice in recent weeks back to the house on Thursday or Friday. Downing Street has repeatedly stressed that it will only chance another vote if it believes success is likely. Tonight will decide. If it becomes clear that Theresa May’s deal is still likely to fail to win parliament’s backing, the indicative votes process could resume on Monday, according to Oliver Letwin, the Conservative MP who has been leading it
  4. For the current Brexit deal to win approval, at least 75 MPs must back it, including dozens of Conservative MPs identified as pro-Brexit rebels who voted against it in the past. High-profile Tories in this ilk, including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson, have indicated they might now switch. Yet, according to reports, only 11 out of 64 Conservatives including both remain and leave supporters, who voted against May’s deal last time, have switched. The latest press reports suggest 40 switchers across the house with an equal number undecided
Related tags: Sterling Johnson May UK Europe Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.