Platinum shorts are covering, rally to $1,100 up next?

Platinum has risen just over 20% from its December low which means it is now within a technical bull trend. Prices may have been choppy of late, but it is building a base above its 200-day eMA and is back above 1,000. With bears closing out their positions we need fresh longs to return to help this break above a key level.

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps: