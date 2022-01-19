115 remains a key level for USD/JPY traders

In today's video we look at the USD/JPY spot chart after it printed a bearish hammer at a key resistance level. Whilst yield differentials suggest it could still break higher we need the bearish sentiment to ease off, as it could remove a pillar of support for the Japanese yen and allow USD/JPY to track higher. Therefore we highlight key levels we think that could be the difference between a deeper correction from its highs or continuation above 115, if breached.