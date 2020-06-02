Oil Rallies to 3Month Highs on Hopes of an OPEC Production Cut Extension

According to the latest reports, OPEC+ is looking at moving its virtual meeting forward a few days to June 4...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 2, 2020 9:01 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Oil Rallies to 3-Month Highs on Hopes of an OPEC+ Production Cut Extension

As we outlined on our “Oil Market Week Ahead” report on Friday, negotiations around the next OPEC+ meeting were poised to be a major theme for oil traders this week. As it turns out, that’s exactly what we’re seeing as suppliers look to strike the balance between an unprecedented near-term demand shock and the long-term supply/demand balance.

According to the latest reports, OPEC+ is looking at moving its virtual meeting forward a few days to June 4, with Saudi Arabia and Gulf allies looking to maintain the current output reductions for another 1-3 months. Once again though, the crux of the matter comes down to Russia, which reportedly prefers to gradually increase production next month as initially agreed.

For their part, oil traders appear to be siding with the Saudi perspective, driving prices up on their expectation of restricted future supply (not to mention the potential for a faster-than-anticipated recovery of global demand). Both the benchmark US (WTI) and UK (Brent) oil contracts are rallying into the upper $30s to hit their highest levels since early March, when COVID-19 was just starting to impact the Western World.

Looking at the chart of Brent crude oil, prices have essentially doubled off the mid-April panic lows below $20. Moving forward, traders will key in on the big bearish gap from early March; because there was no trading activity between $40.00 and $45.00, there may be a lower “supply” of traders looking to sell oil, which could lead to a potentially rapid surge to $45 if OPEC+ further extends output cuts:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Meanwhile, the key level to watch to the downside will be $37.00. This level provided strong resistance for the commodity through April and May, and now that it’s broken, that area could serve as a potential floor on any short-term dips. Only a confirmed break below that zone would erase Brent’s near-term bullish bias.


Related tags: Oil OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Today 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Today 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Today 11:30 AM
GBPUSD Outlook: The Market Neutralizes yet GBPUSD Drops Below 1.27
Today 10:03 AM
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Today 02:55 AM
USD/JPY surges as BOJ admits it can be bullied by markets in major capitulation
Today 02:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 24, 2024 09:55 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 21, 2024 01:00 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 19, 2024 01:23 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 18, 2024 01:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.