Oil back above $100 as Russia/Ukraine tensions heat up

Rumors of a large convoy of military trucks and armored vehicles heading toward the capital of Kyiv are driving oil prices higher.

March 2, 2022 1:23 AM
Energy

WTI Crude Oil traded as high as 101.50 today thus far as Russia continues to be on the offensive in Ukraine.  This is the highest level for Crude Oil since July 2014.  Rumors of a large convoy of military trucks and armored vehicles heading toward the capital of Kyiv are driving oil prices higher.

How to start oil trading

Price continues to rise as Russian supply has been cut off from the markets.  However, it is rising despite an expected increase of 400,000 barrels per day when OPEC+ meets tomorrow.  In addition, the IEA and US allies are meeting this week to discuss the possibility of releasing an additional 70,000 million barrels from strategic reserves.

What factors move the price of oil?

US WTI Crude oil has been on the rise long before the Russia/Ukraine conflict.  Oil prices formed a double bottom near 62.00 and broke out above the neckline in January .  The target for the double bottom is the distance from the bottom to the neckline, added to the breakout above the neckline, which is near 109.00.

 

Trade WTI Crude Oil now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Will price continue higher?  If WTI can close above 100 it will close above some key levels, including horizontal resistance (now support) and the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of October 25th, 2021 to the lows of December 2nd, 2021.  The next resistance level isn’t until 107.65, which is the high from June 2014.

20220301 wti daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

However, notice that the RSI is diverging with price while in overbought territory, an indication that price may be ready for a near-term pullback.  Support is at today’s low of 95.34, which is also an upward sloping trendline.  Below there, price can fall all the way down to horizontal support near 88.82. The neckline of the double bottom pattern is the next level of support near 85.50, which is also the 50-Day Moving Average.

With the uncertainty regarding the conflict between Russian and Ukraine, oil prices continue to climb.  This is despite and expected supply increase from OPEC+ and a possible coordinated release from strategic reserves.  The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for March 2nd.  The results may determine the next direction for Crude oil prices.

Learn more about oil trading opportunities.

 

 


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Crude Oil Russia

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.