Nasdaq 100 enters official correction with its 10% decline

The Nasdaq has officially entered corrective territory now it has fallen 10% from its record high. The question now is whether bears can now drive it below 15,000.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 20, 2022 2:48 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

Nasdaq 100 trading guide

 

There’s a saying in the stock markets that “tops are a process, bottoms are an event”. And this relates to the tendency that market tops can be a slow and grinding experience whilst bottoms can happen quickly. It’s not always the case, but we appear to be seeing that on US markets at the moment. Compare the March 2020 ‘V-bottom’ low to price action since the record high on the Nasdaq 100 and you’ll see what we mean.

20220120ndxdashboardCI

Price action has been choppy for the past couple of months, although bearish momentum is increasing as yields rise ahead of anticipated hikes form the Federal Reserve. So can prices accelerate lower from here? Quite possibly. But markets rarely move in a straight line and bear markets / deep corrections are notorious for countertrend whipsaws.

20220120nasdaq100ci

On that note, the Nasdaq 100 has fallen over 10% from its record high which confirms it as a correction over a pullback. Looking across headlines it is a well-publicised event, and that alone leaves the index at risk of a corrective bounce. But we also have the 200-day eMA and 15,000 handle just below yesterday’s close which increases the odds that it might not drop immediately lower, alongside the fact yields in the US stopped rising yesterday (which was a key driver of lower tech stocks) and the Nasdaq’s version of the VIX (NDX) ticked lower yesterday, despite the lower index.

20220120nasdaq2ci

If we look at the daily chart, bearish momentum is now accelerating lower on the Nasdaq 100. However, three clear support zones stand out.

  1. 15,000 as it is a round number, and right near the 200-day eMA
  2. 14,800 – 14,900: Unclosed gap, 138.2% Fibonacci projection
  3. 14,834 – 14,566: October low, 100 / 161.8% Fibonacci projection, long-term 23.8% Fibonacci ratio

We therefore suspect downside could be limited over the near-term and prices could bounce from the 14,800 – 14,900 support zone if prices breach 15,000. But unless we see a decent pullback with bond yields then the core view remains bearish down to the lower support zone, around the October lows.  However, a direct move back above 15,500 invalidates our bearish bias.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Trade Ideas Nasdaq Technical Analysis US Tech 100 Tech sector

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
February 23, 2024 09:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:00 AM
    Research
    DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 05:12 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 01:00 PM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 21, 2024 12:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.