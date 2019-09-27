Low blows and sterling lows

A torrid week in politics and dovish BoE comments are grim news for the pound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 28, 2019 1:11 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A torrid week in politics and dovish BoE comments are grim news for the pound

Considering the clobbering from headlines it received this week, sterling is holding up quite well, though appearances can be deceptive. It is acknowledged that whilst The Supreme Court’s “unlawful” ruling on Parliament’s suspension lowered no-deal Brexit risk further, it did nothing to reduce uncertainty. And it was followed by one of the most rancorous, bad-tempered weeks in politics seen for years, with consequences likely for House of Commons relations that should make bridging divides even more difficult. Then on Friday, the Bank of England’s chief economist, Michael Saunders, indicated that lower rates might be required whether Britain leaves the European Union with a deal or not.

Meanwhile, an election—that would add further dimensions of delay and unclarity to the Brexit process—hangs over the pound. Opposition parties have made it clear they won’t use powers implied by the Tories’ lack of a majority to topple the government, which would start the clock for an election, until Prime Minister Boris Johnson moves towards an extension to the EU’s 31st October Brexit deadline. He has suggested he would rather be dead than request one.

Chart thoughts

Against this backdrop, sterling remaining above early Friday lows for all of the European session may not be as promising a sign as it appears. This is still the worst week for the pound since early August, with a 1% slide against the dollar since Sunday night’s open. True, the pound retains around half of its 5.2% ramp off virtual 34-year lows between the start and the middle of this month but the up leg that topped at $1.2583 on 20th September is immaterial for the broader picture.

The year’s downtrend remains very much intact. In the chart below, the diagonal line bisected on 19th and 20th September falls from GBP/USD’s cycle high on 17th April 2018. The line clearly resisted the updraft from lows, forcing price back to the band encompassed by the energetic swing high of 27th August pretty much at $1.2310; with added weight from that day’s low being pretty much at $1.2210. Though ripped apart a few days later, the range remains resonant given a tag as support on 5th of this month very near the $1.2210 low, which cued sterling’s latest attempt to escape its trend.

Cable now eyes a weekly close within the band. It’s below the top, though it has marked a low almost identical to the one at the bottom of an ambiguous hammer on 8th September. As falling momentum gathers pace, signified by an ailing RSI, this is not much of a promising picture for buyers.

Holistically, cable looks to head lower, with some corroboration from the wedge/pennant continuation pattern that has been broken this week. Higher risk now seems to reside on the downside and that implies a return to the complex of lows set up last month which echoed a host of struggles for the pound as it ground out multi-year bottoms in late 2016 and early 2017. As such, this suggests coming sessions will feature a return to the $1.21 handle and possibly below.

GBP/USD – Daily [27/09/2019 20:05:10]

Source: Tradingview/City Index

Related tags: Sterling Johnson UK Europe Forex Brexit BOE Bank of England GBP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.