Lira slumps further as crude oil nears $122

Lira slumps further as crude oil nears $122

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 8, 2022 9:47 PM
Currency prices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The pressure continues to mount on Turkish lira. President Tayyip Erdoğan has once again vowed to continue slashing interest rates despite annual inflation running at more than 70% amid soaring energy and food prices. With the Fed – and soon the ECB – hiking interest rates, this is further exacerbating the problem. Higher yields with much lower risk of default for those currencies means investors are happy to pile into the dollars and euros instead of lower-yielding currencies like the Japanese yen and much-higher-risk currencies like the Turkish lira. The result is that at 17.15, the USD/TRY is just shy of the intraday record of around 18.41 hit on 20th December. But it has now climbed above the record closing level that was hit that day. Is the USD/TRY heading for 20.00 next? 
 
220608 USDTRY CI
 
This morning saw the USD/TRY jump another 2.3% to above 17.15, extending its weekly gain to 4.5%. This was the third day of consecutive gains for this pair, as the lira sold off across the board. On Monday, Erdogan said Turkey will continue to cut interest rates further instead of hiking them in the face of high living costs. "This government will not increase interest rates. On the contrary we will continue lowering the rates," he added. He is urging people to take advantage of low-rate loans and invest in the economy, instead of holding dollars and euros.  
 
Investors are also concerned that rising oil prices will just add to Turkey’s inflation misery. Brent oil climbed above $121.50 on concerns over tight supplies. Demand concerns have eased with China gradually re-opening its economy after spikes in Covid cases earlier in the year. What’s more, we are heading towards peak driving season in the US, which should mean higher demand for gasoline. The fact that oil prices have refused to go lower despite China’s lockdowns, economic slowdown in many parts of the world, OPEC ramping up output, and the big releases of strategic petroleum reserves in the US, China and elsewhere is remarkable. Rising oil prices are especially bad for consumer nations like Turkey, India, Japan and South Korea.  

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
 
Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 
 
Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas TRY USD/TRY Forex Brent Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.