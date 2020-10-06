Gold Intraday Under Pressure as Stimulus Hopes Faded

Spot gold is under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to stop stimulus package discussions...

October 7, 2020 10:37 AM
Gold Intraday: Under Pressure as Stimulus Hopes Faded

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is terminating the discussions with Democratic leaders regarding a new stimulus plan, until after the presidential election. Spot gold slid to a day-low near $1,973 after his announcement as stimulus hopes faded.

From a technical point of view, spot gold has resumed its recent downtrend as shown on the 4-hour chart. In fact, it has retreated after approaching a bearish trend line drawn from August's high. It has now broken below both the 20-period and 50-period moving averages, signaling a bearish bias. The level at $1,919 may be considered as the nearest resistance, while a break below the nearest support at $1,848 would open a path to the next support at $1,830.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
