Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk

Following the release of disappointing US data and company earnings, we saw bond yields take a nosedive ahead of the FOMC policy decision later in the day.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 2:45 AM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Following the release of disappointing US data and company earnings, we saw bond yields take a nosedive ahead of the FOMC policy decision later in the day. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield dropped to 3.95%, and this helped to underpin gold and silver, caused the USD/JPY to slip below 146.50. All of a sudden, the market pricing of rate cuts for 2024 jumped to 145 basis points compared to 130 bps earlier in the week, with the odds of a March cut rising back to 65% from around 45% before the data release. However, with the FOMC decision looming, I wouldn’t be surprised if these moves reverse.

 

Market Outlook Gold

US data disappoints

 

  • ADP private payrolls 107K vs. 148K expected and 158K last
  • Chicago PMI 46.0, Exp. 48.0, Last 47.2
  • Employment Cost Index q/q +0.9% vs. 1.0% expected and +1.1% last

 

Gold analysis: Attention turns to FOMC

 

During tonight's FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve is likely to convey a cautious message, which may keep yields underpinned. Recent communications from key Fed officials like Christopher Waller suggest that a rate cut in March is unlikely, despite the market's persistent anticipation. Despite the market assigning a 65% probability to a March rate cut, a firm stance from the Fed provides room for the dollar to strengthen and thereby cause gold to weaken

 

It would be surprising if the Fed adopts a dovish stance, given the consistently robust US economic data, apart from those released earlier. The Fed is expected to emphasize that while inflation and the job market are progressing positively toward a soft landing, they are not in a hurry to implement rate cuts. When rate cuts are eventually here, they are likely to be more measured than in previous instances.

 

Gold technical analysis

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold was up for the third day and holding above the 21-day exponential moving average around $2030. It was also above the broken short-term bear trend. At the time of writing, it was testing key resistance in the $2050/55 area, where the metal had sold off from last time. A close above this area would tip the balance in the bulls favour. A couple of support levels to watch on the downside include $2020 and then $2000.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market FOMC

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Today 11:30 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
Today 05:39 AM
Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
Today 01:31 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:45 PM
    Federal Reserve eagle
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:39 AM
      gold_01
      Gold analysis: Precious metal faces stiff test
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 29, 2024 03:35 PM
        Oil refinery
        Risks for crude oil and gold skewing higher as geopolitical tensions build
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 29, 2024 05:26 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.