European Open: Sentiment improves as contagion fears from SVB collapse subside

Sentiment remained fragile at the beginning of the Asian trade following Friday’s strong selloff, induced by the implosion of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank)

Fears of contagion within the financial system was the key driver of markets on Friday, although these have been reduced somewhat on the confirmation that clients deposits are guaranteed

The Fed, Treasury department and FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp) issued a joint statement to restore confidence in the banking system and confirm deposits would be guaranteed and not to be covered by tax payers

US equity index rose over 1.5% during Asian trade on the news that deposits are guaranteed, and the reduced chance of a 50bp Fed hike

The odds of a 50bp Fed hike next week have been reduced to 39.5% (down form over 70% last week) according to Fed Fund futures, which now place a 60.5% chance of a 25bp hike

However, some analysts are now calling for the Fed to hold rates at their next meeting and to hike by 25bp in May and June

The US dollar index (DXY) is also trading lower for a third day and the 2-year bond yield is below 4.4%, having fallen from its 14-year high of 5.085% set last week

AUD and NZD is the strongest major currencies in light of improved sentiment whilst USD and CHF are the weakest