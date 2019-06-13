﻿

Equity Market Handover Oil fuelled bounce risks being torpedoed

Investors may be in the mood to add more upside, with less emphasis on ‘quality’

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2019 9:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock market snapshot as of [13/6/2019 3:44 PM]

  • After a session-and-a-half consolidation of the recent rebound, investors may be in the mood to add more upside, with less emphasis on ‘quality’
  • Thursday’s early-session swing off lows was not entirely down to a sudden spike in oil prices, but it played a large part
  • Both U.S. WTI and Brent benchmark crude oil futures contracts surged almost 5% higher and were last trading up around 3% on the day apiece
  • It follows reports that two tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz; one by some form of projectile “shell”— some reports cited a torpedo—the other suffering three detonations
  • The attacks follow incidents around a month ago when four vessels were sabotaged in the same region. Then, U.S. authorities pointed the finger at Iran, citing naval mines
  • Before news suggesting 35% of the world’s oil supply—the amount shipped through the Strait daily—could be put in jeopardy, risk appetite was thin on the ground
  • Hong Kong protesters appear to be gearing up for more confrontations, whilst Greater China itself and the U.S. seem no nearer to resolving their trade dispute
  • Higher than forecast U.S. weekly jobless claim are keeping the monetary easing narrative going

Corporate News

  • Oil-related stocks are predictably leading in Europe, though it’s worth noting that oilfield contractor stocks saw the most interest after they were dumped particularly hard on Wednesday
  • The high-yielding residential and commercial property sector, a ‘safety’ play, rose the most
  • Europe’s tech shares rose 0.5% overall with software strongest. Hardware stocks were dragged lower by telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson
  • Shipping shares surged on the S&P 500 as the tanker attack could inflate shipping rates. Frontline, the owner of one of the attacked tankers jumped as much as 11%

Upcoming corporate highlights


Upcoming economic highlights



Related tags: Europe US

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast: US Index Uptrends Remain Healthy for Now
Today 06:08 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Gearing up for a breakout?
Today 03:30 PM
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises, boosted by chipmakers
Today 01:30 PM
Gold and silver analysis: Technical Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:08 AM
Explainer: the PBOC USD/CNY fix and how it impacts FX markets
Today 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Europe articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
    Market chart
    A review of the week past and the week ahead
    By:
    February 14, 2021 05:45 PM
      Market chart
      A review of the week past and the week ahead
      By:
      February 7, 2021 05:50 PM
        Market chart
        A review of the week past and the week ahead
        By:
        January 31, 2021 06:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.