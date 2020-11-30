Equities November reign SP500

For equity portfolios, it’s been an incredible month. European equities have been the standout, currently up ~15%, overshadowing both our personal favourite the S&P500 (+11.25%) and the high beta Nasdaq (+10.90%).

November 30, 2020 11:10 AM
Close-up of market chart

After an equity rally of such magnitude and as bonds are set to finish the month flat there has been an expectation that asset managers who run balanced funds that consist of a 60:40 split between stocks and bonds would rebalance/reduce equity exposure into month-end.

Some of the world’s largest pension funds including the Japanese GPIF and the Norwegian Oil fund are thought to use the 60:40 asset allocation split. In all, balanced funds are thought to manage over $7tr.

Of course, asset managers don’t leave all their rebalance until the last day of the month. Rather the flows are spread out over several days. Which means that more likely than not the lion’s share of this month’s rebalance has already gone through without leaving even the faintest footprint.

When looking for reasons as to how the market has been able to absorb such sizeable selling, the answer is thought to come from the staggering amount of equity inflows following the U.S. election and the announcement of successful COVID19 vaccine trials.

Over the past three weeks, it is estimated there has been over $100bn worth of equity inflows, the largest ever amount over a three week period that only partially reverses almost two years of outflows.

Returning to the S&P 500, following its new all-time high at 3668, the S&P500 has spent the past three weeks consolidating the gains of early November.

In the process it has worked off overbought readings and providing the current period of consolidation/corrective price action extends no lower than wave equality support 3480/70 area, the uptrend is expected to resume into year-end towards 3750/3800.

Aware that a move much below 3470ish would warn that a deeper correction is underway towards the bottom of the range, 3200ish.

Chart demonstrating Equities November Reign Sp500. Published in November 2020

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 30th of November 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.