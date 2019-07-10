Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 11 Jul

GBP/USD remains weak while bears regain control in USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 11, 2019 9:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Mix elements


click to enlarge chart

  • Drifted lower to print an intraday low of 1.1192 in yesterday, 10 Jul European session before it rebounded by 70 pips after Fed Chair Powell’s testimony to U.S. Congress that reiterated Fed’s dovish stance on its current monetary policy.
  • Even though the pair is still below the 1.1275 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in the previous report (click here for a recap) but mix elements now. Thus, prefer to turn neutral between 1.1310 (50% retracement of the slide from 25 Jun high to yesterday’s low of 1.1192) and 1.1245. Only an hourly close below 1.1245 reinstates the bearish tone for a push down to target the next near-term support at 1.1180 follow by 1.1130/1120 next.

GBP/USD – 1.2590 remains the key short-term resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Yesterday’s push up in the pair was lesser in magnitude versus the EUR/USD and in other majors as well (CAD, JPY & CHF). Maintain bearish bias with 1.2590 remains as the key short-term pivotal resistance now at 1.2590 for a further potential push down to target the next near-term support at 1.2370 in the first step.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2590 negates the bearish tone for a further push up to probe 1.2660 (descending channel resistance from 03 May 2019 high).

USD/JPY – Bears regain control


click to enlarge chart

  • After a test and retreat from the key medium-term resistance of 109.00 (also the former primary ascending range support from Jun 2016 low), the pair broke below the 108.25 lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report.
  • Bearish scenario has been validated. Flip back to a bearish bias in any bounces below key short-term pivotal resistance at 108.60 (61.8% retracement of the on-going slide from 10 Jul high to current Asian session intraday low of 108.00) for a further potential push down to target the near-term support of 107.55 in the first step.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 108.60 negates the bearish tone again for a squeeze up to retest the 109.00 key medium-term resistance.

AUD/USD – 0.7000 remains the key short-term resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Dropped lower as expected and almost hit the 0.6900 short-term downside target of 0.6900 as per highlighted in our previous report (printed a low of 0.6907 in yesterday, 10 Jul European session).
  • Elements remain negative, maintain bearish bias below 0.7000 key short-term pivotal resistance for another round of potential push down to target the 0.6900 near-term support in first step.
  • However, a clearance with an hourly close above 0.7000 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the medium-term resistance at 0.7040/50.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: USD Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
NFP Preview: Signs of a Slow Job Market Could Take EUR/USD Above 1.08
Today 02:10 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals extend gains ahead of key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
Today 11:13 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
Today 12:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

US_flag_NYC
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls in cautious trade ahead of Powell
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:19 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA kicks off Q3 modestly higher
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 01:12 PM
      100USD_buildings
      S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 27, 2024 01:36 PM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 24, 2024 01:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.