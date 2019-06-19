Daily Forex Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 20 Jun

Recent USD strength pull-back has reached inflection zone except in USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 20, 2019 9:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Rallied up towards key resistance


click to enlarge chart

  • Broke above 1.1220 that invalidated the preferred bearish scenario and squeezed up towards the alternate target/resistance of 1.1280. It has continued to inch higher in today’s Asian morning session as it printed a current intraday high of 1.1266 post FOMC where the Fed has signalled a rate cut in the Jul meeting.
  • Yesterday’s push up has led the pair to hover just below the descending trendline from 24 Sep 2018 high now resistance at 1.1285 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent slide from 07 Jun high to 18 Jun 2019 low. In addition, the push up has appeared to be “overstretched” as indicated by the hourly RSI oscillator now right below an extreme overbought level.
  • Watch the key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.1285 for a potential slide back to retest the 1.1200/1180 near-term support. On the flipside, an hourly close above 1.1285 sees the continuation of the squeeze up towards 1.1350.

GBP/USD – Below key inflection level with bearish signal


click to enlarge chart

  • Squeezed up as expected and hit the target/resistance of 1.2610/2650 post FOMC where it printed a current intraday high of 1.2687 in today’s Asian morning session (click here for a recap). Short-term momentum looks overstretched on the upside as the hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its extreme overbought level right below a key short-term inflection level of 1.2760 (also a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • Flip to back to a bearish bias below 1.2760 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential drop to retest 1.2560 with a maximum limit set at 1.2500 (the major ascending support from Oct 2016 low). On the flipside, an hourly close above 1.2760 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1.2875.

USD/JPY – Drop in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Staged the expected breakdown from the minor “Expanding Wedge” range configuration in motion since 04 Jun 2019. No clear signs of bearish exhaustion yet, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 108.20 for a further potential drop towards the 107.10 support (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • On the flipside, an hourly close above 108.20 negates the bearish tone for a push up to retest the 108.85 key medium-term resistance.

AUD/USD – Corrective rebound may have reached an exhaustion point


click to enlarge chart

  • Pushed up as expected and hit the lower limit of the corrective rebound target at 0.6900 as per highlighted in our previous report. Right now, the hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which indicates a slowdown in the recent upside momentum.
  • Flip back to bearish bias below 0.6935 key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down to retest 0.6850 and the major support of 0.6830/6810. On the flipside, an hourly close above 0.6935 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the key medium-term resistance at 0.7020 (also the descending resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high).

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: USD Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.