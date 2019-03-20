Daily Brexit update Extension request and rejection duress

It’s back to the drawing board for Downing Street - again

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 20, 2019 11:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: Extension request and rejection duress

The Prime Minister has finally requested an extension of the ‘negotiating period’ before Britain leaves the European Union of three months. This request has been swiftly rejected. In theory, that means it’s back to the drawing board for Downing Street, in terms of not just an urgently needed Brexit delay, but also for chances of Theresa May’s Brexit deal getting parliamentary approval before time runs out in 9 days.

It’s just another day in the moveable feast that is Brexit. Naturally, the day’s headlines so far are garnished with several twists, so even deepening uncertainty has a false wall. Chiefly, a European Union Commission document has emerged, according to Reuters, stipulating that any delay—which officials continue to insist will not be discussed at this week’s summit—must be either several weeks shorter than the period to the end of June or should push Britain’s exit to at least till the end of this year, forcing the UK to participate in EU elections. The European Council President has also announced another condition: that the UK must succeed in winning parliamentary approval for the Brexit deal.

In any case, the government would have till 11th April to decide whether Britain will field candidates for 23rd May’s European elections. The market is interpreting the latest twists as dithering, though dithering with somewhat more negative overtones than seen since MPs rejected the government’s Brexit formula for a second time last week. As such, sterling has trimmed even more of the gains made to 2019 highs just above $1.33. The rate against the dollar is testing the underside of its $1.3181 one-week range bottom. With the market on tenterhooks over what the EU or May could do next, forthcoming developments will govern whether that key support gives way, likely stoking a ramp in short-term volatility.

Related tags: Sterling May UK Europe Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.