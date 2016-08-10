crudes long term outlook remains bullish 2673292016

Overnight saw crude oil extend its decline as concerns about oversupply were reinforced although prices have since rebounded ahead of the publication of the official […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2016 12:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Overnight saw crude oil extend its decline as concerns about oversupply were reinforced although prices have since rebounded ahead of the publication of the official weekly US crude inventories report later this afternoon. In its monthly report, the US Energy Information Admiration (EIA) revised upwards its estimate for US oil production because of the increased drilling activity that we have witnessed over the past several weeks. On top of this, the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, reported a sharper-than-expected 2.1 million barrel rise in US weekly crude stockpiles. As a result, hopes that the official data from the EIA would reveal a 1.3 million decrease – the first decline in two weeks – were dashed.

Nevertheless, the API data also revealed sharp falls in stocks of oil products, especially gasoline (3.9 million barrels), which, if confirmed by the EIA, would imply strong demand. And while US oil production may well increase again later this year, the recent renewed weakness in oil prices means this outcome is now probably priced in. But if oil prices were to remain around their current levels, I would be very surprised to see a marked increase in production. In any case, many oil forecasters, including the EIA, expect the crude market to be undersupplied in the second half of next year. This argues against another significant drop in the price of oil. If anything, prices ‘should’ actually rise in the event of undersupply. What’s more, the surging US equity prices to record high levels point to improving economic conditions (the markets tend to lead the economy), which in turn implies even stronger demand for oil next year.

Technical outlook

Now since I have talked about the long-term fundamental outlook, let’s remind ourselves of the long-term technicals for oil today. Below we have a monthly chart of WTI, with the weekly chart also shown in the inset. As can be seen, a bullish reversal pattern was formed in February of this year, namely a false breakout below prior low of $33.20, coupled with a doji candlestick formation on the monthly time frame. That reversal pattern obviously led to a sharp rally in the ensuing months as the shorts rushed to exit their positions and the bulls re-emerged in numbers. In the space of just a few months, the price of oil nearly doubled from its base of around $26.00 to hit a high of $51.65. These types of impulsive moves invariably pause at the very least, simply because of profit-taking. And that’s what happened at the start of the summer when oil created a bearish reversal pattern around the prior swing high of $50.50 (this also being close to the psychological level of $50). As you would expect, following its impulsive move higher, oil has since been in a corrective phase, shedding in the process more than $10. The drop of more than 20% technically means oil dropped back into the ‘official’ bear territory. But you have to put things into perspective. A 20% pullback after a near 100% rise is hardly a bearish move.

Indeed, as WTI oil remains well above its monthly reversal candle, the long-term outlook remains bullish in my view. The corrective move that began at the start of the summer has allowed the short-term oscillators to unwind from “overbought” levels, which means some momentum-based bullish traders can begin to look for new buying opportunities once again.  Although oil has yet to pull back to the sweet spot of between 61.8 and 78.6 per cent retracement against its low, it may have created at least a temporary low last week. As the weekly chart in the inset shows, WTI oil formed a hammer candlestick formation when it re-tested the upper end of the long-term support range between $33.20 and $40.00. This particular candlestick pattern, when found at the lower end of a price swing, usually, but not always, precedes a reversal in the trend.

There was indeed a bit of follow-through in the buying momentum at the start of this week which ultimately failed when oil tested a short-term resistance level at $43.40. But the weakness has proved short-lived as oil is bouncing back at the time of this writing from short-term support and the top of last week’s range around $42.00.

Going forward, oil’s next move will depend on the direction of the break of short-term levels as per the weekly chart. If resistance at $43.20 gives way, which is our base case, then there is little further overhead resistance seen until $46. And if WTI then goes on to also break above $46, this could eventually lead to a revisit of the $50 handle once again (which I would then expect to break as well). Conversely, a break back below $42 would make the near-term technical outlook a little murky. And should $40 also give way then a deeper correction towards the 61.8 or 78.6 per cent retracement levels (at $35.85 and $31.55) against this year’s lows would then become likely.

16.08.10 wti monthly

Related tags: Crude Oil Brent Commodities EIA Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.