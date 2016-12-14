crude struggles despite surprise draw in us oil stocks 2683532016

Crude oil struggled to hold onto its initial gains made on the back of the official US oil inventories report. Both contracts initially bounced nicely […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 15, 2016 4:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil struggled to hold onto its initial gains made on the back of the official US oil inventories report. Both contracts initially bounced nicely after the EIA data showed a surprise drawdown of 2.6 million barrels in US oil stocks, rather than a large build as had been reported by API last night. However, it wasn’t all good news as the EIA also reported a 1.1% week-over-week rise in US oil production, while crude stocks at Cushing rose by 1.22 million barrels.

Despite the weekly rise in US oil production, I think it is far too early for the markets to worry about that. The immediate worry is whether the OPEC and those non-OPEC countries who agreed to cut their oil production will actually stick to the plan. So far, there is no reason to suspect why they might not, given the willingness most participants showed as they finally came to an agreement at the end of last month. It will be very costly for them to be short-sighted and cheat. Consequently, I don’t think the OPEC-fuelled rally has ended yet. In fact, I think this could just be the start as we have only just moved out the recent consolidation range.

Indeed, the pause at the start of this week has been hardly surprising given the massive price gaps both Brent and WTI had left behind. Now those gaps are mostly ‘filled’ and prices have returned to the top of their old ranges. Previously resistance, these levels could now turn into support. So, oil prices could easily bounce back from their current levels. For avoidance of doubt, I am talking about the area between $51.65 and $52.00 on WTI, give or take a few cents. The next potential support below this area is at $50.90 and then $49.00. Clearly the bulls would not want to see WTI go down to these levels now. AS before, my bullish objectives remain at $58 (Fibonacci convergence with old support), $60 (a psychologically-important level) and then $56.50 (roughly the high from 2015).

16-12-14-wti

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC trading Brent EIA Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.