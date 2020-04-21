Crude Oil the Economy and Volatility

Until the world can gain control of the coronavirus, the economic uncertainly will remain.

April 21, 2020 9:59 PM

Crude Oil, the Economy, and Volatility

With the selloff in May Crude Oil WTI futures yesterday, in which price traded as low as -$40.00, traders are asking what that really means as far as the world economy is concerned.  As discussed yesterday, the move only reflected a small segment of the oil market.  The May contract, which is currently trading near $0, expires today.  This means that a majority of traders had already rolled their positions into the June contract.  Yesterday’s capitulation on May Crude Oil WTI futures contract seemed to have little effect on other assets and asset classes, as the focus is now on the June contract.

Now let’s take a step back and think about the bigger picutre:  In simplistic terms, NO ONE WANTED TO BUY CRUDE OIL AND RECEIVE $40 TO HOLD IT!  Why?  There is so much supply on the market already, there is literally nowhere to store it.  However, yesterday, traders believed that in 1 month, there would be enough demand/less supply for the June contract to be worth $20.43.  Today, traders are beginning to have doubts as the June contract is currently trading -25% under $15, with a low of $11.79.

Source: Tradingview, NYMEX, City Index

Until the world can gain control of the coronavirus,  the economic uncertainly will remain.  And, as long as there is economic uncertainty,  crude prices are going to continue to be volatile.  There are sure to be fits and starts along the way, as some countries will begin to “re-open” and then have to slow down.

If one is looking to trade the crude volatility, but doesn’t want risk of futures or ETFs, one of the best instruments to trade as a surrogate is USD/CAD.   Canada is an oil export led economy.  Therefore, the price of crude oil plays a large part in the price of the Canadian Dollar.  Notice on a weekly timeframe that since the beginning of the year, WTI Crude Oil and USD/CAD have become increasingly negatively correlated.  The current correlation coefficient between the two assets is -0.96.  A reading of -1.00 indicates that the two move perfectly together in opposite directions.   The current reading of -0.96 is pretty close!

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

USD/CAD put in a low at the beginning of the year just below 1.3000.  Since then, price has traded to 1.4667 on March 19th and has been consolidating in a pennant like formation since.  The pair had a false breakdown out of the bottom of the pennant on April 13th and shot back into the formation on April 15th.  With the move lower in Crude Oil yesterday, the pair broke higher out of the triangle and is continuing to move higher today. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Resistance is currently near the highs of the day, which is horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement from the March 19th highs to the April 13th lows near 1.4265.  The next level is horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the same time period.  Above that, price can run up and test the March 19th highs near 1.4675.  Support crosses at the downward sloping trendline for the pennant near 1.4100.  Below that is horizontal support, trendline support, and psychological support at 1.4000.  If price manages to break through there,  horizontal support is at 1.3925.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Crude oil futures are expensive and extremely volatile to trade.  However, if one wishes to take advantage of these without actually trading crude, USD/CAD will provide many of the same directional benefits at a relatively cheaper price and with relatively less volatility.   


Related tags: Oil USD Coronavirus OPEC

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.