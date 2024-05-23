Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase, NGAS Next in Sight

Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight

Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Q1 2024 has seen a positive shift in energy trends, driven by an accelerating Chinese economy and changing inventory levels. Is there an opposite outlook for Q2?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 5:59 PM
Oil extraction
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil inventories increased with a 1.8M change
  • Natural gas inventories are expected to increase by 14B today
  • Inflation rates persist and FOMC minutes reflect worries

Crude Oil inventories did not keep up with the two-week streak of decreasing supply trends and recorded a 1.8M positive change. Prices have touched down today at a 76.86 low and bearish to neutral momentum is still dominating the chart, raising a question to the oil trajectory onto Q2.

From a natural gas perspective, In Q1 2024, prices surged to four-month highs of 2.94 bch, driven by increased demand from China, which holds a 40% share of global demand. China's accelerating economic growth and expanding gas infrastructure are pushing prices higher.

Looking at factors from a long-term outlook, Natural gas acts as a bridge between current carbon emission plans and the transition to renewable energy, emitting less CO2 than oil and coal. This positions it favorably for medium-term demand towards 2030, though sustainability of demand and prices remains uncertain amid aggressive carbon emission policies favoring renewables by 2060.

From a shorter-term outlook, the current supply and demand interplay is fueling bullish trends. Natural gas storage has dropped for three consecutive weeks, exceeding expectations, and pushing prices close to 3 bch.

Quantifying the levels for the current market developments

USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

Crude Oil USOIL_202

Crude oil prices remain within May's range, fluctuating between a high of 80.14 and a low of 76.50. A breakout from this range is crucial to confirm a downside continuation near 74.80 and or an upside breakout towards 81 and 83, respectively. FOMC minutes reflected worries around persistent inflation rates, a slowing economy, and a potential for unchanged rates until September. Given a contractionary outlook, oil demand potential reflects similar uncertainties, and supply cuts are needed to potentially revive its trend.

Natural Gas – 3Day Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

NATURALGAS_202

As demand dominated supply potential in February 2024, the trajectory of NGAS has flipped to the upside from the 1.5 low towards the 2.99 high. From a relative strength index perspective, we are near the extremities of a stretched trend. Given strong demand potential, the trend can continue towards 3.63, 3.85, and 5.24 consecutively, given the breakout above 3.1. On the downside, potential support levels are at 2.5 and 2.2, where prices might consolidate and recharge.

Looking at these markets from sustainable vision perspective, towards green agendas and industrial decarbonization plans, current economic expansions can boost the charts upward, if they were to continue. On an extended note, long-term price sustainability is uncertain when renewable resources take the light.

Related tags: Crude Oil Natural Gas FOMC minutes Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
Today 05:42 AM
EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
Today 05:03 AM
USD/JPY: Waning inflationary pressures, steady BOJ bond buying points to upside risks
Today 01:54 AM
Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
Yesterday 11:53 PM
USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil extraction
Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase, NGAS Next in Sight
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Today 07:59 AM
    Oil rig in the sea
    WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 05:42 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Analysis: Rates and Inventories
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      May 21, 2024 02:21 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 19, 2024 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.