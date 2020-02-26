CDC warning sends shivers across European markets

European stocks are being sold off heavily after Wall Street had a historically bad day triggered by the warning from the US Centre for Disease Control that the US is at risk of the coronavirus spread.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 26, 2020 4:17 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European stocks are being sold off heavily after Wall Street had a historically bad day triggered by the warning from the US Centre for Disease Control that the US is at risk of the coronavirus spread. Investors were frantically trying to access how high the toll of a US spread would be, including company closures, supply disruptions and a hit to consumer confidence, but for the moment there is no reliable model to base it on, particularly as China approached containing the virus in a different fashion than other countries.

In Europe the virus is beginning to get a grip with 34 new cases in Italy registered in the last 24 hours and the first cases reported in Spain and Croatia. And yet, as the virus mushrooms across Europe, for China the worst may be close to over. France-listed luxury goods maker Hermes has been one of the international blue chips to say that its operations in the country are returning to normal and that it has reopened all but four of its 43 shops in China, Hong Kong and Macau.

On the FTSE the worst hit were travel operators, airlines and the London Stock Exchange group itself.

Brent slumps ahead of OPEC

The spread of the coronavirus also pummeled Brent crude prices which are now trading around the $53.3 mark. Even before the latest decline an OPEC technical committee suggested that the cartel should lower its output further by another 600,000 bbl. Events will likely force OPEC members' hands when they meet in Vienna next week, making a cut as good as an inevitability.

Related tags: Oil UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.