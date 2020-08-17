CAD remains strong

Government data showed that Canada's manufacturing sales grew 20.7% on month in June, more than +16.4% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2020 11:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

CAD remains strong

Canadian dollar remains strong as Government data showed that Canada's manufacturing sales grew 20.7% on month in June, more than +16.4% expected. Later today, June New Motor Vehicle sales are expected 116,000.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD remains capped by a declining trend line in place since March and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands below its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3500. The nearest support would be set at horizontal support at 1.3100 and a second one would be set at set at yearly bottom at 1.2950 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: CAD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
February 22, 2025 01:00 AM
    USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 19, 2025 04:45 PM
      Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
      By:
      James Stanley
      October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
        Research
        JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 03:53 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.