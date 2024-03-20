﻿

Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain

Bitcoin has once again broken above $70 before a sharp reversal. The question is whether it will result in a eye-watering bear market like it has in the past.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 11:21 AM
crypto_02
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I warned on March 5th:

“The parabolic nature of Bitcoin is best seen on the weekly chart, and the current rally is likely more comparable to the runup seen in the first half of 2021. And if this rally is to play out in a similar fashion, it suggests volatility over the coming weeks could follow before prices fall”.

 

Bitcoin technical analysis (monthly chart):

20240320bitcoinMN

The month is yet to close, but Bitcoin futures are on track for an elongated bearish pinbar on the monthly chart around current levels. And when compared to February’s prominent bullish candle, it is easy to see the ‘change of character’ on Bitcoin prices. And that this tends to be the case when Bitcoin reaches such levels, as we’re yet to see a sustained breakout above 70k – as each time it has tried to hold above $70k, a bear market has ensued.

 

Even if prices rise from here into month end, what stands out is the failed attempt to break above the 2021 high and swift bearish reversal back beneath the weekly and monthly-close ATHs. And we have seen this record play before.

 

False breaks above $70k

  • April 2021, resulted in a -52.2% decline over two months
  • November 2021, resulted in a -74.6% decline over 12 months

 

Market Outlook Bitcoin

 

I honestly have no idea whether we’re simply seeing a retracement before its next leg higher, or if this will be the third time a failed break above $70k results in a 50-75% bear market. But what I do suspect we’re witnessing is the beginning of a choppy phase, and that could mean large losses or win in either direction for bulls and bears over the coming weeks or even months.

 

 

Bitcoin technical analysis (weekly chart):

20240320bitcoinWK

The weekly futures chart produced a spinning top doji last week, alongside a false break of the infamous $70k threshold. This has been followed by bearish range expansion this week, so at current levels Bitcoin futures are on track for a 3-bar bearish reversal (evening star formation) – not too dissimilar to the 2021 top.

RSI (2) is below 50 to show bearish momentum, although yet to move into the oversold zone (below 10) to suggest further downside could await on this timeframe. However, the daily chart shows the potential for a bounce, at least over the near-term.

 

Something to ‘bear’ in mind is that much of the trading volumes of the rally from $28k were at the beginning of the move, with high-volume nides around $40k and $44k. This suggests that the later stages of the rally were on relatively lower volumes – and therefore controlled by weaker hands.

 

 

Bitcoin technical analysis (daily chart):

20240320bitcoinD1

The daily chart shows that Bitcoin is falling for a fifth day, which is a bearish sequence not seen since September. Momentum suggests Bitcoin bears will try to drive this down to $60k over the near-term, but this is a level I suspect will hold. At least initially.

 

The daily RSI (2) is within oversold for a second day – a threshold it doesn’t tend to stay in for very long. I therefore suspect the closer Bitcoin falls to $60, the greater the odds of a bounce. This could allow bulls to seek dips above this key level with a stop below (and let’s be honest, dip buyers are likely lurking somewhere).

 

I would then be seeking evidence of a swing high or periods of consolidation around one of the historic ‘ATHs’ to either book potential profits, or seek bearish setups in line with the weekly bearish bias.

 

A break below $60k could open up the trap doors given the relatively light trading volumes, which brings the high-volume node into focus around $52k.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Bitcoin USD BTC/USD Crypto assets

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
Yesterday 10:17 PM
USD/JPY analysis: What’s next for JPY and USD amid diverging policies?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls on caution ahead of the Fed meeting
Yesterday 12:39 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:44 AM
AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
Yesterday 04:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_08
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:17 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY analysis: What’s next for JPY and USD amid diverging policies?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:30 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls to key support as markets react to BOJ ahead of FOMC
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:44 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.