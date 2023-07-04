AUD, ASX 200 Analysis: The RBA paused, but it may not be the peak

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 4, 2023 3:40 PM
79 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • The RBA held their cash rate at 4.1%, wrongfooting bets of a 25bp hike and sending AUD pairs lower.
  • Inflation remains “too high” and “further tightening may be required” according to the statement
  • This suggests that the pause doesn’t necessarily mean the peak
  • RBA’s cash rate remains relatively low and further hike/s seem more likely given strong employment figures, expectations for higher wages and relatively high levels of inflation
  • The ASX 200 rose to an 8-day high whilst AUD pairs were broadly lower
  • AUD/USD remains stuck between 0.6600 – 0.6680 (for now)
  • Potential swing-trade long for GBP/AUD

 

 

The RBA held interest rates at 4.1% after surprising markets with two 25bp hikes heading into today’s meeting. Whilst a pause may come as a relief to some, I doubt we’re at the peak rate although we may not be far off. But I think there’s an argument to make to just get the job done already. At 4.1% the RBA’s cash rate remains at very low rates compared to their peers, yet they pause whilst simultaneously acknowledging that ‘inflation is still too high’ and wages are expected to rise. I think the UK is a great example of what can come if you try to tread on monetary-policy eggshells when inflation is involved, who have been forced to hike by 50bp so soon after considering a pause. Sure, the UK’s problems are different to that of Australia, but (relatively) lower rates also allows the potential for inflation expectations to rise – especially if Australia continues to post such strong employment figures alongside relatively high inflation rates.

 

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230704audusdH1ci

The RBA’s pause meant our bullish bias outlined in today’s Asian Open report did not go has hoped. A double top formed around the 50-day EMA ahead of the announcement, before momentum turned lower and broke a bullish trendline on the 1-hour chart. Support has been found (once again) around Thursday’s high, so perhaps we’ll see a minor bounce before its next leg lower towards the 0.6620 support zone (near the 1-day implied volatility band).

 

Whilst the RBA paused it was not a dovish statement, so I suspect the downside could be limited unless we see US data strengthen through the week (with another ISM report and several employment figures including Nonfarm Payroll on the roster).

 

It seems for now AUD/USD is caught between 0.6700 – 0.6680, and we’d prefer to seek intraday swing trades between these levels as opposed to remaining with the bullish bias we’d warmed to on the daily chart (for now).

 

 

GBP/AUD 1-hour chart:

20230704gbpaudCI

GBP/AUD may be another AUD pair to watch given the BOE’s higher interest rates (and level of hawkishness for future policy). The 4-hour candle is on track for a bullish engulfing bar, although resistance has been met at the resistance level of a potential bull flat. But with demand around the 1.0900 level, it could be one to watch for a breakout – even if only to retest the 2022 high. However, a break above this level clears the skies for the cross, whilst a break below 1.8900 brings support around 1.8750 into focus.

 

 

ASX 200 daily chart:

20230704asx200

Today’s pause came as a relief to equity bulls, with the ASX 200 rising to an 8-day high. But with a daily range of around 50 points, there remains some caution due to the hawkishness of the RBA’s statement. But whilst today’s pause may not mark the peak, the ASX looks determined to tap 7300 this week. But it may need to look for global sentiment to pick up to hold on to recent gains. 

 

Furthermore, daily trading volumes have remained below their 20-day average for the past couple of weeks which points to a weak rally. And until we see a break above 7400, the ASX risks being knocked form its perch unless buyers up their game.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices AUD/USD GBP/AUD ASX

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.