AU employment reignites AUDUSD downside

A remarkable session for markets overnight as one of the most established relationships in trading appeared to completely sever ties with its past. The ability of gold and USDJPY to rally in tandem is an occurrence which until recent times has rarely been seen and is yet another example of how the world of low/negative interest rate world, is altering investment decisions.

February 20, 2020 9:55 AM

A remarkable session for markets overnight as one of the most established relationships in trading appeared to completely sever ties with its past. The ability of gold and USDJPY to rally in tandem is an occurrence which until recent times has rarely been seen and is yet another example of how the world of low/negative interest rate world, is altering investment decisions.

On the subject of low-interest rates, today's Australian Labour force report for January, coming after another round of stagnant wages data earlier this week is set to test the resolve of the RBAs optimism that has been on show in recent months.

This optimism has been in large part due to the better run of employment data during the last two months of 2019 which saw the unemployment rate fall from 5.3% to 5.1%. Today's release reverses that fall in one neat brushstroke as the unemployment rate returned to 5.3% and the underemployment rate rose from 8.3% to 8.6%.

The bright spots were a +46k rise in full-time workers after three months of subpar gains in this category and the participation rate ticked higher to 66.1%, just below the record high of 66.2% achieved midway through 2019.

Today's report has, in a nutshell, lowered the bar to another RBA interest rate cut which may come as soon as April should the February Labour force report due to be released on March the 19th disappoints in a similar fashion.

The impact of this has resulted in the AUDUSD breaking below key support .6670/60 area, after gallantly fighting for two weeks against the tidal wave of U.S. dollar buying seen in other currency pairs. The latest leg lower is viewed as a minor Wave v from the .7032 high of late December.

The commonly used projection for a Wave v is based on the length of Wave i (the decline from .7032 to .6849) and this implies the current leg lower can extend towards .6570ish, however in the current environment where the U.S. dollar reigns supreme some downside overshoot cannot be ruled out.

AU employment reignites AUDUSD downside

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        united_states_01
        CAD, AUD look set to benefit as the USD bull case becomes unhinged
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.