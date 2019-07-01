ASX200 Potential Bull Flag Leading Into RBA Meeting

The ASX200 is trading in a tight consolidation pattern ahead of today’s RBA meeting. If they deliver with a dovish cut (or comments from the governor) we’d expect it to break to new highs.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2019 6:57 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ASX200 is trading in a tight consolidation pattern ahead of today’s RBA meeting. If they deliver with a dovish cut (or comments from the governor) we’d expect it to break to new highs.

Since the GFC, the ASX200 has followed the global trend of rallying in a low interest environment. However, unlike its US counterpart, the ASX200 has not yet broken above its pre-crash highs but it is indeed getting close to this milestone level. If further cuts are signalled today, we’d expect the index to break to a new cycle high.

Markets are pricing in a 78% chance of a rate cut today, and that we see the ASX200 resisting any temptation to break higher ahead of the decision suggests we likely need a dovish cut for bulls to extend the rally.


We can see on the daily chart that the index is trading within a potential bullish flag formation, just off its highs. Price action is bouncing along the short-term moving averages to show a pick-up of momentum, and now trades just 2.78% from its all-time high.

  • A break above 6,700 assumes trend continuation and for a run for 6,800 and the all-time high
  • However, such a milestone level is an obvious area to book profits so we’d expect a price reaction around here
  • If RBA surprise with a natural cut, we could see prices correct before heading higher.
  • However, the dominant trend remains bullish above 6,315, so we’d reconsider bullish setups if a new level of support is found above this low.


Related analysis:
RBA Preview: AUD/USD Holds Above 70c Ahead Of Expected Rate Cut
Featured Trade: Bullish exhaustion seen in AUDJPY ahead of RBA


Related tags: Australia 200 Indices Interest rates Central Bank Australia

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.