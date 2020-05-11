AstraZeneca’s Lynparza gets approval – Bullish bias above 8048p

From a technical perspective, the stock price remains in a bullish trend, within an ascending channel since March 2020 bottom. Both the 20/50-day simple moving averages are heading upwards. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) has broken down its overbought area at 70%. This may indicate that a consolidation move is on the cards.

As long as 8048p is support, the bias remains bullish. Next resistance levels are set at 9000p and then 9600p.

Only a break below 8048p would invalidate the short term bullish bias and would call for a drop towards 7300p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



