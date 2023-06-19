Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open - 20th June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 20, 2023 8:33 AM
89 views
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • Hopes of a Xi-Biden summit are rising after two days of meetings between US and China in Beijing
  • The PBOC are expected to provide further stimulus for cut their loan prime rates today to provide further stimulus
  • Whilst An ECB hike in July is expected, officials seem divided over the September meeting with Kane and Slovak saying there’s no urgency to hike, whilst Schnabel sees no time for complacency
  • Volatility was predictably low across most markets due to the 3-day weekend in the US
  • However, European stocks pulled back from cycle highs due to concerns over the global economy and hawkishness of central banks
  • The DAX fell to a 3-day low after printing a record high with a bearish hammer on Friday
  • USD/JPY formed a small Doji just beneath the November 21st high (142.25)
  • WTI failed to hold above $72 during light trade / low volumes, although support was found ~$71 and closed the day with a doji candle
  • AUD/USD was quick to close the weekend gap, then fell to the second support zone in yesterday’s report before forming the daily low and bouncing higher
  • Today’s RBA minutes could reveal how ‘finely balanced’ their latest hike was, although the wording of the statement suggests it was an easier decision to hike. But given the Fed’s threat of another 50bp worth of hikes and the strong AU employment report, hawkish comments in the minutes may carry more weight and increase the odds of a July hike – which could be all but a given if the next inflation report comes in hot

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 11:15 – China LPR (loan prime rate)
  • 11:30 – RBA minutes
  • 11:35 – RBA assistant governor Kent speech
  • 13:40 - RBA assistant governor Bullock speech

 

20230620moversCI

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 rallied for a sixth day following a positive lead from Wall Street
  • The rally stalled at the upper Bollinger Band, just below the 3700 handle
  • Daily volume was also below average to show hesitancy around the highs
  • US markets were closed, but we have a weak lead from Europe to gains may be capped / the potential for a pullback is on the cards
20230620asxglanceCI

20230620asx200

 

Gold 1-hour chart:

Last week’s failed attempt to break beneath 1932 saw high levels of volume around the lows, which triggered a strong rally towards the 1970 highs. Prices have since pulled back on declining volume, which could be part of a falling wedge (bullish reversal pattern). We’re now looking for a move higher to at least test the 1958/60 resistance zone, a break above which brings the highs around 1965 into focus.

 

The potential pattern is not the ball-all, end all. Because if prices continue to drift lower, we’d reconsider bullish setups around 1947/50 or the 1940/41.44 zone where strong bullish volume formed in the elongated bullish candle.

20230620goldCI

  

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Australia Forex Indices Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

View more
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold glistens after softer US inflation: Asian Open - 13th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 12, 2023 10:41 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Analysis: USD softens, gold higher ahead of a US inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 11, 2023 10:58 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        WTI Crude Oil rally stalls below resistance, ASX 200 to hold above 7k?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 10, 2023 10:31 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.