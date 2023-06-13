AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Soft inflation cements Fed-pause bets

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 14, 2023 8:54 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market summary

  • US inflation rose at its slowest pace in 26 months at 4%, or -0.3% m/m to cement bets of a Fed pause (Fed fund futures are now pricing in just of a 8% chance of a hike)
  • Lower inflation makes it more likely the US can avoid a recession whilst reducing the need for ‘higher for longer’ interest rates, which helped further lift sentiment on Wall Street
  • Gold fell for a third day despite the softer inflation, weighed down by yields as investors witched from bonds to stocks
  • EUR/USD initially rose above 1.0800after US CPI but closed back beneath this level, ahead of the FOMC meeting
  • GBP/USD was the strongest FX major thanks to another hot wages and employment report, boosting the odds of further BOE hikes
  • AUD/USD saw its fourth false break of the 0.63800 resistance zone, which marked it cycle highs when the RAB first paused
  • Australian business confidence contracted in May with “notable declines across the trading, profitability, and employment sub-components” according to NAB
  • China’s loan growth was below expectations, prompting the PBOC to cut their short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months
  • This boosted sentiment across Asia to help indices trade higher, following a strong lead from Wall Street and also sent WTI back towards $70 on hopes of increased demand
  • New Zealand may have entered a recession according to a Bloomberg poll, with economists favouring a second quarter of negative growth in tomorrow’s GDP print

 

20230614moversCI

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 08:45 – NZ current account
  • 16:00 – UK GDP, industrial, construction and manufacturing output, trade balance, index of services
  • 22:30 – US core PPI
  • 04:00 – Fed interest rate decision, staff forecasts, DOT plot (read the FOMC preview)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

202306147asxglanceCI
  • The ASX 200 appears to have found support around 7100 with its second small bullish day
  • It’s expected to open higher thanks to a stronger lead from Wall Street ad SPI futures
  • Intraday resistance include 7160, 7185, support is ~7078, 7092-7102

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230614audusdCI

AUD/USD has formed a bearish pinbar at a key resistance zone around 68c, which marks the area that the RBA first held interest rates after 10 consecutive hikes. The ideal combination for bearish swing traders is a hawkish hold from the Fed overnight, accompanied with a soft AU employment and negative Z GDP print report tomorrow. The 0.6700 – 0.6710 zone makes viable initial target, although bears may want to faded into retracements within yesterday’s upper wick to increase the potential reward to risk ratio. But we may find that volatility could be on the lower side with the FOMC meeting looming.

 

Asia Data Calendar (AEDT):

20230614calendarAEDT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Australia 200 Fed FOMC Trade Ideas Asian Open

Latest market news

View more
10 Best Forex Pairs To Trade in 2024
October 31, 2024 09:14 AM
EURUSD Forecast: Retesting Key levels below 1.07
June 14, 2024 12:46 PM
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
June 14, 2024 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
June 14, 2024 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
June 13, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_05
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 10th 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
June 9, 2024 08:00 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 6, 2024 06:42 AM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 3, 2024
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 2, 2024 08:00 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 30, 2024 02:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.