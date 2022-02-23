Alibaba falls towards key support ahead of earnings

Alibaba is expected to report earnings for Q4 tomorrow, and it is likely to directly impact which way momentum turns from a key support level it currently hovers above.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 23, 2022 2:54 PM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

China’s equity markets remained under selling pressure today. Partly due to the negative global sentient surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also concerns that Beijing will continue to clamp down on property and technology companies. Earlier today, China’s state-media commented on “excessively fast property growth” and that excessive monetary policy easing needs to be guarded to not push up real estate prices too fast. These comments come after the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) cut their 1-year prime loan rates at the over the past two months and the 5-year LPR once. The CSI 300 is down around -3% during although the Hang Seng is down just -0.2%.

20220223moversHSIci

The Hang Seng gapped below 24,000

The Hang Seng gapped lower yesterday to break trend below 24,000 and trend support. The selloff has found stability around the January 31st low, and currently trades in a tight range ahead of tomorrow’s earnings report from Alibaba. A break above yesterday’s high likely prompts a run to 24k as it closes the gap, but whilst prices remain below 24k then the odds favour an eventual break beneath 24,470 and move towards the September low.

20220223hangsengCI

Potential head and shoulders top on Alibaba

Shorting Alibaba is not a new idea. It’s been within a strong downtrend for over 16 months and has shed nearly -70% over that period. Yet it remains on a buy recommendation with average estimates for it to rise nearly 40% over the next 12-months. According to Reuters, Alibaba remains an overall buy rating with 13 analysts opting for a “strong buy”, 9 with a “buy” and six with a ‘hold”. None of the analysts in the survey currently have a sell recommendation.

Let’s hope they are right for the analysts’ sakes as the company has missed two of its last three earnings estimates, with Septembers figures falling -11.9% below forecasts. But we suspect that the level of success or failure tomorrow’s earnings report reveals will directly impact which way momentum turns from its key support zone around $10.

Alibaba Company Profile

This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

20220223babaCI

After hitting a 4.5 year low in December, it has retraced against that trend yet momentum is pointing lower once more. The MACD has generated a sell-signal and prices are close to a key support zone, a break beneath which confirms an inverted head and shoulders top pattern. If successful, the pattern projects a target around 84.42.

A break below 108.70 assumes bearish trend continuation. Depending on time horizons, bearish traders could consider shorts below that level or see if the level is confirmed as resistance upon a pullback, before seeking setups. Whilst the pattern assumes a target around 82, we could expect some interim support to build around 100 and 90 along the way.

Should prices instead rally from the 108.70 – 110.38 support zone, 120 comes into focus for bulls whereas a break above RS (129.45) warns of a trend reversal.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Shares market Equities Technical Analysis Trade War Alibaba Group Holding

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
        Research
        Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2022 12:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.