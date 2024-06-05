USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move

The inverted relationship between USD/HKD and the Hang Seng remains strong. And with the latter retracing -92% over the past month and risk of the US dollar falling further, perhaps the Hang Seng is due a bounce.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 12:16 PM
china_07
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20240605hsidashboard

The Hang Seng has been the outperformer over the past three months, although all four major indices we track have pulled back from their May highs. With a month's worth of retracement behind them, perhaps there is some room for upside, at least over the near term.

 

There was a time when the Hang Seng shared a positive correlation with the CNH/HKD exchange rate, but this relationship appears to have broken down in Q4. No correlation is perfect, and these relationships come and go. It is worth noting that the Hang Seng now shares a stronger correlation with USD/HKD, although the relationship is inverse.

 

USD/HKD, Hang Seng technical analysis:

20240605usdhkd

  • The daily chart shows that the 60-day and 20-day correlation coefficient between USD/HKD and Hang Seng futures sits at -0.86, indicating a relatively strong inverse relationship.
  • USD/HKD formed a prominent swing high around its 200-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci ratio on Monday, and momentum is turning swiftly lower.
  • Should the US dollar continue to weaken and send USD/HKD lower, it could be beneficial for global sentiment and send the Hang Seng higher.
  • However, if incoming US data comes in hot and sends the US dollar (and therefore USD/HKD) higher, it could weigh further on the Hang Seng.
  • Swing lows around 7.805 might provide interim support and cap upside potential for the Hang Seng, unless the US dollar experiences a significant decline.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q2 2024

 

Hang Seng technical analysis:

Hang Seng futures are turning higher at the beginning of the session, while USD/HKD is heading lower. The daily chart shows that the 9.2% pullback from the May high found support at the 50-day EMA and 50% retracement level. Daily trading volumes were diminishing as prices moved lower, suggesting bears were running low on ammo in the later stages of the retracement. A bullish engulfing day formed on Monday, marking a false break below 18k, and subsequent trading ranges have remained in the upper half of the engulfing candle.

 

The 1-hour chart shows a series of higher lows accompanied by strong buying volumes. The bias, therefore, remains bullish while prices remain above Friday's swing low. Bulls could seek dips above 18k or wait for a break above 18,500.

 

Of course, should incoming US data come in uncomfortably strong and kill hopes of Fed cuts, it will likely have a dire impact on risk appetite, sending the US dollar and yields higher to the detriment of global indices. In which case, the bias reverts to a break below 18k, and prices could head to the 17,500 region.

20240605hsi

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices USD HKD China Hang Seng Hong Kong 50

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
Today 12:15 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on weak growth worries
Yesterday 01:24 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Commodities Approach Critical Levels
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
Yesterday 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

japan_02
USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:15 AM
    AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:02 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold, silver outlook still positive but in need of fresh bull signals
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.