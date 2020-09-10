A positive bias returns to EURUSD and EURCHF

After waving the bullish EURUSD flag since May and in the process earning the title of a EURUSD cheerleader from the anchors of Ausbiz TV, a very good reason was required to jump off the bullish EURUSD bandwagon, no matter how briefly.

September 11, 2020 9:50 AM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes

Last week in an article here we made the jump and called for a deeper pullback in the EURUSD after it completed a textbook daily reversal candle from the 1.2000 resistance zone that coincided with a comment from the ECB’s Chief Economist noting that while the ECB does not target FX rates the “euro dollar rate matters.”

Our target for the EURUSD pullback was “uptrend support and recent lows 1.1720 area, which will be looked at as a possible buying opportunity.” The EURUSD tagged the uptrend support six days later, which by that time had risen to ~1.1750 and from where a recovery commenced.

The recovery extended overnight following the ECB meeting in which President Lagarde voiced no concerns above the level of the EURUSD and both the core outlook for inflation and the 2020 GDP forecast was revised higher. The EURUSD’s gains were later paired after a sell-off in equities and more Brexit uncertainty.

Nevertheless, with the tailwind of the EU Recovery Fund still to come, providing the EURUSD remains above uptrend support 1.1750 on a closing basis, the bias is for the EURUSD to continue to rally towards trendline resistance 1.2050 before eventually breaking higher towards 1.2550.

A positive bias returns to EURUSD and EURCHF

Another EURO pair worth closer examination from a buyer's perspective is EURCHF. The pullback from the September 1st 1.0877 high, appears corrective and is closing in on the “abc” wave equality support target at 1.0729 as well as the cluster of horizontal support 1.0730/10.

As such, we favour buying EURCHF on dips towards the 1.0750/30 support region, leaving room to add to longs if a bullish daily reversal candle emerges from this support zone. The stop loss should be placed at 1.0699 and the initial target is a retest of 1.0877 before 1.1050.

A positive bias returns to EURUSD and EURCHF

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 11th of September 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.